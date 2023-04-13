Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Goodyear to add to city center landscape with 150-acre mixed-use project

Apr 13, 2023, 11:00 AM | Updated: 11:08 am

(City of Goodyear Photo) (City of Goodyear Photo)

PHOENIX – Goodyear is creating what it hopes to be a hot spot for living, dining, entertainment and work in the revitalized downtown area.

The West Valley suburb is partnering with RED Development and Globe Corp. for the mixed-use GSQ, which will take up over 150 acres near Civic Square.

Construction is set to begin in 2024, developers announced Wednesday.

“Our dream of a downtown is one step closer to becoming reality now that RED Development has partnered with the Globe Corporation to develop the area around Goodyear’s City Hall,” Mayor Joe Pizzillo said in a press release.

“We have all the right partners working together to create a very special walkable district for our residents — and the greater Southwest Valley region — to enjoy as they bring quality shopping, dining and entertainment to this area. This is a very exciting step in the development of GSQ.”

Developers said the joint venture will add much-needed retail, a hotel, combination of high-end and fast-casual dining options, and office space in the growing city.

“The city of Goodyear has also been an extraordinary partner and shares our vision in building a vibrant, upscale destination that will radically enhance how residents live, work and play in Goodyear,” Phoenix-based RED Development managing partner Mike Ebert said.

Goodyear worked with Scottsdale-based Globe on Civic Square at GSQ. The project included a new city hall, library, park and office buildings and opened last summer.

Goodyear to add to city center landscape with 150-acre mixed-use project