ARIZONA NEWS

For King & Country bringing ‘Drummer Boy Christmas’ tour to Glendale arena

Jul 24, 2023, 4:15 AM

Joel Smallbone and Luke Smallbone of For King & Country perform during the Family Life Radio Fe...

Joel Smallbone and Luke Smallbone of For King & Country perform during the Family Life Radio Festival June 11, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The pop duo is returning to the Valley for a Christmas show on Dec. 8, 2023. (Photo by John Medina/Getty Images)

(Photo by John Medina/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Grammy Award-winning duo For King & Country is bringing its “A Drummer Boy Christmas: The 2023 Tour Experience” to the Valley this winter.

The Australian Christian pop group composed of brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone will perform at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Dec. 8.

Ticket presales will go live at 10 a.m. Tuesday, and fans can text the word DRUMMER to 615-257-9555 to receive a unique password. Tickets for the general public will be available at 10 a.m. Friday.

The annual holiday spectacle will feature a production with the festive visuals, lighting and staging effects that the duo is known for, according to a press release.

In 2022, the group sold out 13 arena shows. This year’s Christmas tour will span 16 cities.

For King & Country will perform their version of holiday classics including “Little Drummer Boy” and hits from their latest album “What Are We Waiting For?” and other projects.

“To gather together and to experience it all with you and pepper in a few theatrics and spectacle … these ingredients culminate into what has become our favorite tour of the year,” the group said in the press release.

For King & Country stopped at Desert Diamond Arena earlier this year as the headline act for the Family Life Radio Fest on June 11.

Chino Valley earthquake map...

