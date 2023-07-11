Close
Island Fin Poke Co. in Gilbert offering free bowls to celebrate Arizona debut

Jul 11, 2023

Island Fin Poke Co., a fast-casual chain that specializes in Hawaiian-style poke, will make its Ari...

(Island Fin Poke Co. Photos)

(Island Fin Poke Co. Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX – A Florida-based fast-casual chain that specializes in Hawaiian-style poke will make its Arizona debut this weekend with free customizable bowls.

Before its official grand opening in Gilbert next week, Island Fin Poke Co. is giving customers a free sneak preview on Saturday, according to a press release.

The new restaurant, the chain’s 28th nationwide, is located in the Verde at Cooley Station development on the southwest corner of Williams Field and Recker roads.

Island Fin Poke Co. serves up fully customizable IncrediBOWLS built around eight protein choices: ahi tuna, spicy tuna, salmon, octopus, shrimp, chicken, Spam and tofu.

Diners get to fill out their bowl by choosing from a selection of bases, mix-ins, marinating sauces, toppings and finishing sauces.

The restaurant also dishes out Dole Soft Serve for a cool dessert.

Mark, Patti and Brett Blackwell are the Gilbert location’s franchise owners.

“We’re so excited to be the first to bring the Island Fin Poke Co. brand to Arizona, and especially to start here in Gilbert. … Many know about poke, but we want to introduce them to this special brand, our fresh food, great service and our family – Ohana,” Mark Blackwell said in a press release.

