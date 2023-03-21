Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Developer opens doors to 2 neighborhoods in Avondale master-planned community

Mar 21, 2023, 7:50 AM | Updated: 7:54 am
(Brookfield Residential Photo)...
(Brookfield Residential Photo)
(Brookfield Residential Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Home builder Brookfield Residential announced last week the opening of two neighborhoods in Avondale at the master-planned community of Alamar.

The 1,150-acre community is debuting the Highland Sage and Ridge neighborhoods, offering 229 homesites.

The homes, located in the foothills of the Sierra Estrella Mountains in southwest Avondale, will range in size from 1,799 to 3,094 square-feet with prices starting in the high $300,000s.

“Brookfield Residential is proud to be the developer and operator of some of the state’s greatest master planned communities, we are equally as excited to bring our own quality homes to Alamar and be a featured builder in the future communities in the Valley of the Sun,” Dea McDonald, president of the Arizona Land and Housing Group, said in a press release.

The neighborhood offers eight single-family floor plans with styles in Spanish Colonial, Arizona Ranch and Traditional Southwest.

Alamar boasts 20 neighborhood parks, three community parks, a private pool and the Lakin Prep Academy elementary school and will feature up to 3,695 home sites.

“Alamar allows us to leverage our established land and use our home building expertise to expand our footprint in this beautiful growing community,” McDonald said.

Brookfield Residential started developing home communities in Arizona in 2013 and broke ground on the Avondale development in 2019.

