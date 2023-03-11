Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Wellness-based development breaks ground on apartments in Mesa

Mar 11, 2023, 5:45 AM
Tom Kuebel's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com
(Talos Holdings Photo) (Talos Holdings Photo) (Talos Holdings Photo) (Talos Holdings Photo)

PHOENIX — A new multifamily development with a focus on individual wellness broke ground in Mesa on Wednesday.

Scottsdale developer Talos Holdings said the 345-unit property called The ONE at Mountain Vista will be located near the intersection of Southern Avenue and Sossaman Road, just north of the U.S. 60.

The developer said in a press release licensed life coaches will be on-site at all times to provide personalized assistance for residents to reach their health and life goals.

“We are hyper-focused on providing each of our residents with the tools to achieve a better life and, in turn, experience better living,” president and COO Jacques Bazinet said in a release.

The community is set to open in April 2024. Construction on the project is expected to be complete later in the year.

The ONE is offering studio apartments along with units that feature from one-to-three bedrooms with views of the Superstition Mountains. Plans call for more than 300 units with an average size of 750 square feet.

Amenities include a fitness center along with a swimming pool and sky lounge.

Talos Holdings are active builders in the Valley, developing communities in Scottsdale, Glendale and Avondale.

Among their five properties in Arizona, all in the Valley, Talos is working toward developing 1,989 total units.

