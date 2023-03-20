PHOENIX — Crust Simply Italian is expanding with a location in a new downtown Mesa apartment complex coming in the fall.

The restaurant is an East Coast Italian food and drink concept and will be located in the complex called The GRID, located off Main Street and Mesa Drive.

“The GRID will offer a unique blend of opportunities for residents and retailers,” President of the Downtown Mesa Association Nancy Hormann said in a press release.

“A unique living and working space with sprawling ground floor eateries, Crust’s authentic Italian-American fare will be a welcomed addition amongst downtown’s diverse restaurant concepts.”

Crust will have a full wrap-around patio that will sit on Main Street, a 25-seat bar and garage doors that open to add to the design. The first location opened in Scottsdale in 2007, and the chain has been growing with spots in Chandler and Gilbert.

Next to the Italian restaurant will include a speakeasy-style cocktail lounge and bar. The GRID will hold 300 residents and hopes to bring a wide variety of concepts.

“We are thrilled to open our fourth Crust concept in Downtown Mesa,” owner Michael Merendino said in the release.

“Within this growing and thriving educational, business and residential community, we look forward to welcoming families and friends to our restaurant to enjoy a delicious meal in a fun, friendly and inviting atmosphere.”

