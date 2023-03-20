Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

With rain expected this week, flood watch issued for metro Phoenix

Mar 20, 2023, 2:00 PM
(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)...
(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)
(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — With another round of rain expected this week, officials are warning about the increased risk of flooding in metro Phoenix.

A flood watch will go into effect at 11 a.m. Tuesday across a swath of central Arizona, the National Weather Service said.

Areas to the north and east of Phoenix, including Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Cave Creek, New River, Fountain Hills and east Mesa, are included in the watch, which is scheduled to expire at 11 p.m. Wednesday.

That’s on top of an ongoing flood warning that runs until Saturday for flooding along the Salt and Gila rivers caused by water releases from upstream dams. A watch is issued when flooding is possible, while a warning is for when flooding is imminent or occurring.

RELATED STORIES

There’s a slight chance for overnight showers in the Phoenix area, with activity expected to pick up late Tuesday morning and last into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Up to a quarter-inch of rain could be accompanied by wind gusts in the range of 20-30 mph as the system moves through.

The upcoming activity has the potential to cause more flooding in washes and other low-lying areas. Motorists who come across standing or running water are advised to “turn around, don’t drown.”

Storms dumped around half an inch of rain on the Valley last Wednesday.

The Phoenix area has seen 1.2 inches so far this month, making it the second-wettest March since 2006. The March average for the last 10 years is .59 inches.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Omarius Dayshaun Williams (Photo via Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for teenager who went missing in Phoenix

Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Monday for a teenager who was last seen near Van Buren Street and 17th Drive in Phoenix.
14 hours ago
Arizona spelling champion Karen Opoku-Appoh. (Arizona Educational Foundation Photo)...
KTAR.com

Pima County teenager wins Arizona Spelling Bee, will head to nationals with Chandler runner-up

An eighth grader from Pima County bested a field of 26 other students to capture the Arizona Spelling Bee over the weekend and advance to the national contest in June.
14 hours ago
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Man dies after late-night stabbing outside Phoenix bank

A man was fatally stabbed outside a bank on Indian School Road in west Phoenix late Sunday, authorities said.
14 hours ago
U.S. House Natural Resources Committee Chariman Raul Grijalva (D-AZ) presides over a hearing examin...
KTAR.com

Rep. Grijalva of Arizona asks DOJ to investigate Cochise County over election appointment

U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva wants the Department of Justice to investigate Cochise County for giving elections director duties to its recorder.
14 hours ago
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Police seek suspect who killed man after breaking into Phoenix home

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was killed during an apparent burglary at a Phoenix home over the weekend.
14 hours ago
Caylynn Simpson (Photo via Scottsdale Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Suspected DUI driver accused of crashing into 4 Scottsdale police vehicles

A woman accused of crashing into four police vehicles in Scottsdale over the weekend faces DUI charges, authorities said.
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
With rain expected this week, flood watch issued for metro Phoenix