Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Public hearing set for ADOT’s $7.9B 5-year construction plan

May 12, 2024, 8:00 PM

A file photo of Interstate 15 in Arizona. (ADOT photo)...

A file photo of Interstate 15 in Arizona. (ADOT photo)

(ADOT photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A public hearing will be held Friday by the Arizona Department of Transportation on the agency’s recommended statewide program of construction projects over the next five years.

The event can be attended both in-person and virtually and is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. at the Tucson City Hall Council Chambers, 255 W. Alameda Ave. Requests for online comment will be accepted until 8 a.m. Friday.

According to ADOT, the 2025-2029 Tentative Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program is a nearly $8 billion program that will invest in Arizona pavement and bridge preservation projects.

More than $2.4 billion for these improvements would be funded via the plan during the next five years.

What are some of the investments to preserve, rehabilitate and replace pavement and bridges in Arizona?

  • $508 million in pavement projects on Interstates 10, 17 and 40.

  • $690 million in pavement projects on other routes, including US 93 and 60, and state routes 64, 160, 260 and 347.

  • $170 million in bridge projects on the Interstates and $82 million on other routes.

This also includes the widening of Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande, according to ADOT.

RELATED STORIES

The agency said the I-10 widening project came via ADOT’s partnership with the Maricopa Association of Governments, which has committed some of the funds for the improvements.

Nearly $2 billion in construction projects were planned in conjunction with the Maricopa Association of Governments.

Other improvements in Maricopa County include:

ADOT’s program was developed by working with local governments and regional transportation planning organizations to prioritize projects that are ready to build or design.

Funding for the program is generated by a mix of federal and state funding and users of transportation services, primarily through gas and diesel taxes, and the vehicle license tax. Maricopa and Pima County regions have independent revenue streams established through voter-approved sales tax increases which will allow more expansion projects to happen.

Public comments for the program ends at 5 p.m. on May 24. The State Transportation Board is expected to consider formal action on the program at its June 21 meeting, ADOT said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

State route 51 closed...

KTAR.com

State Route 51 northbound closed in Phoenix due to crash

The northbound lanes of State Route 51 are closed near the Phoenix Mountain Preserve, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

49 minutes ago

(Mandy Mateos/Facebook photo)...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from May 10-12

From northern lights over Arizona to a jaguar with a unique name, here are some of the biggest news stories in the Valley over the weekend.

2 hours ago

(City of Chandler Photo)...

KTAR.com

Chandler Parks & Recreation Division becomes Certified Autism Center

The City of Chandler Parks & Recreation Division was awarded designation as a Certified Autism Center from the IBCCES.

4 hours ago

Glendale announced next phase in development of Heroes Regional Park and will celebrate the news wi...

Bailey Leasure

New development coming to Glendale’s Heroes Regional Park

Glendale announced next phase in development of Heroes Regional Park and will celebrate the news with an event at the park on May 17.

6 hours ago

The city of Gilbert is considering adding fees for electrical vehicle charging stations. (City of G...

KTAR.com

Gilbert considers new fees for electric vehicle charging stations that have been free

The city of Gilbert is considering adding new fees for electrical vehicle charging stations that have previously been free.

8 hours ago

The City of Mesa is launching a survey as part of its Community Road Safety Action Plan to improve ...

Bailey Leasure

Mesa launching survey as part of its plan to improve road safety

The city of Mesa is launching a survey as part of its Community Road Safety Action Plan to improve road safety.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Public hearing set for ADOT’s $7.9B 5-year construction plan