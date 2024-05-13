Public hearing set for ADOT’s $7.9B 5-year construction plan

PHOENIX — A public hearing will be held Friday by the Arizona Department of Transportation on the agency’s recommended statewide program of construction projects over the next five years.

The event can be attended both in-person and virtually and is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. at the Tucson City Hall Council Chambers, 255 W. Alameda Ave. Requests for online comment will be accepted until 8 a.m. Friday.

According to ADOT, the 2025-2029 Tentative Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program is a nearly $8 billion program that will invest in Arizona pavement and bridge preservation projects.

More than $2.4 billion for these improvements would be funded via the plan during the next five years.

What are some of the investments to preserve, rehabilitate and replace pavement and bridges in Arizona?

$508 million in pavement projects on Interstates 10, 17 and 40.

$690 million in pavement projects on other routes, including US 93 and 60, and state routes 64, 160, 260 and 347.

$170 million in bridge projects on the Interstates and $82 million on other routes.

This also includes the widening of Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande, according to ADOT.

The agency said the I-10 widening project came via ADOT’s partnership with the Maricopa Association of Governments, which has committed some of the funds for the improvements.

Nearly $2 billion in construction projects were planned in conjunction with the Maricopa Association of Governments.

Other improvements in Maricopa County include:

Extending Loop 303 between Van Buren Street and Maricopa County 85 starting in 2025.

Widening I-10 between State Route 85 and Citrus Road in the far West Valley starting in 2025.

Providing new HOV ramp connections between I-10 and Loop 101 starting in 2025

ADOT’s program was developed by working with local governments and regional transportation planning organizations to prioritize projects that are ready to build or design.

Funding for the program is generated by a mix of federal and state funding and users of transportation services, primarily through gas and diesel taxes, and the vehicle license tax. Maricopa and Pima County regions have independent revenue streams established through voter-approved sales tax increases which will allow more expansion projects to happen.

Public comments for the program ends at 5 p.m. on May 24. The State Transportation Board is expected to consider formal action on the program at its June 21 meeting, ADOT said.

