Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

State Route 51 northbound closed in Phoenix due to crash

May 12, 2024, 7:11 PM | Updated: 7:25 pm

State route 51 closed...

The northbound lanes of State Route 51 are closed near the Phoenix Mountain Preserve, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. (ADOT camera)

(ADOT camera)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of State Route 51 were closed Sunday near the Phoenix Mountain Preserve, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure is due to a crash at 32nd Street. All northbound traffic must exit at Northern Avenue.

ADOT says to expect delays and advises motorists to seek an alternate route.

There is no estimated time to reopen the northbound lanes.

The southbound lanes are unaffected.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A file photo of Interstate 15 in Arizona. (ADOT photo)...

KTAR.com

Public hearing set for ADOT’s $7.9B 5-year construction plan

The Arizona Department of Transportation will be hosting a public hearing on its five-year construction program.

1 hour ago

(Mandy Mateos/Facebook photo)...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from May 10-12

From northern lights over Arizona to a jaguar with a unique name, here are some of the biggest news stories in the Valley over the weekend.

3 hours ago

(City of Chandler Photo)...

KTAR.com

Chandler Parks & Recreation Division becomes Certified Autism Center

The City of Chandler Parks & Recreation Division was awarded designation as a Certified Autism Center from the IBCCES.

5 hours ago

Glendale announced next phase in development of Heroes Regional Park and will celebrate the news wi...

Bailey Leasure

New development coming to Glendale’s Heroes Regional Park

Glendale announced next phase in development of Heroes Regional Park and will celebrate the news with an event at the park on May 17.

7 hours ago

The city of Gilbert is considering adding fees for electrical vehicle charging stations. (City of G...

KTAR.com

Gilbert considers new fees for electric vehicle charging stations that have been free

The city of Gilbert is considering adding new fees for electrical vehicle charging stations that have previously been free.

9 hours ago

The City of Mesa is launching a survey as part of its Community Road Safety Action Plan to improve ...

Bailey Leasure

Mesa launching survey as part of its plan to improve road safety

The city of Mesa is launching a survey as part of its Community Road Safety Action Plan to improve road safety.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

State Route 51 northbound closed in Phoenix due to crash