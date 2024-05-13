State Route 51 northbound closed in Phoenix due to crash

PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of State Route 51 were closed Sunday near the Phoenix Mountain Preserve, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure is due to a crash at 32nd Street. All northbound traffic must exit at Northern Avenue.

ADOT says to expect delays and advises motorists to seek an alternate route.

There is no estimated time to reopen the northbound lanes.

The southbound lanes are unaffected.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.