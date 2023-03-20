Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Tourists visiting Havasu Falls in Grand Canyon forced out by flooding

Mar 19, 2023, 8:00 PM
(Havasupai / Havasu Falls Campground Photo)...
(Havasupai / Havasu Falls Campground Photo)
(Havasupai / Havasu Falls Campground Photo)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX (AP) — Shannon Castellano and Travis Methvin should have spent this weekend seeing world-famous waterfalls on the Havasupai Tribe Reservation in northern Arizona.

Instead, the two friends from San Diego spent Friday night along with 40 other hikers camped out on a helipad. But sleep was elusive because tribal members warned that an emergency services helicopter could potentially land anytime during the night.

“Yeah, so we didn’t really sleep,” Castellano said Saturday while driving to a hotel in Sedona. “I just kept one eye open really and one ear open … You just do not expect any of that to happen. So, I think I’m still in shock that I’m not even there right now.”

Tourists hoping to reach the breathtaking waterfalls on the reservation instead went through harrowing flood evacuations.

RELATED STORIES

The official Havasupai Tribe Tourism Facebook page reported Friday that flooding had washed away a bridge to the campground. An unknown number of campers were evacuated to Supai Village, with some being rescued by helicopter.

The campground is in a lower-lying area than the village of Supai. Some hikers had to camp in the village. Others who weren’t able to get to the village because of high water were forced to camp overnight on a trail.

But floodwaters were starting to recede as of Saturday morning, according to the tribe’s Facebook post.

Visitors with the proper permits will be allowed to hike to the village and campground. They will be met with tribal guides, who will help them navigate around creek waters on a back trail to get to the campground.

Tourists will not be permitted to take pictures. The back trail goes past sites considered sacred by the tribe.

Meanwhile, the tribe said in its statement that it has “all hands on deck” to build a temporary bridge to the campground.

Abbie Fink, a spokesperson for the tribe, referred to the tribe’s Facebook page when reached for comment Saturday.

Methvin and Castellano decided to leave by helicopter Saturday rather than navigate muddy trails with a guide. Despite losing money on a pre-paid, three-day stay, Methvin says they can still try to salvage their trip. Having only received permits last month, he feels especially sad for hikers they met with reservations from 2020.

“They waited three years to get there,” Methvin said. “At least we have the ability to go do something else versus having that whole weekend ruined. It sucks, but it’s making lemonade for us.”

From Supai to Sedona, several areas of northern Arizona have been slammed this week by storms. The resulting snow combined with snowmelt at higher elevations has wreaked havoc on highways, access roads and even city streets.

The flooding of the Havasupai campground comes as the tribe reopened access last month to its reservation and various majestic blue-green waterfalls — for the first time since March 2020. The tribe opted to close to protect its members from the coronavirus. Officials then decided to extend the closure through last year’s tourism season.

At the beginning of this year, President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration initiated by the Havasupai Tribe, freeing up funds for flood damage sustained in October. Flooding at that time had destroyed several bridges and left downed trees on trails necessary for tourists and transportation of goods into Supai Village.

Permits to visit are highly coveted. Pre-pandemic, the tribe received an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 visitors per year to its reservation deep in a gorge west of Grand Canyon National Park. The area is reachable only by foot or helicopter, or by riding a horse or mule. Visitors can either camp or stay in a lodge.

Castellano is already planning to try to get a permit again later this year if there are cancellations. “We just want to see i in all its glory, not muddy falls,” she said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Twitter Photo/@GovernorHobbs)...
KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from March 17-19

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed an executive order on Friday, a child was killed in Tempe and Nikola Corporation is moving its battery manufacturer to Arizona in the spring.
23 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

3 teenagers arrested in burglary, fatal shooting of Phoenix homeowner

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection to a burglary and fatal shooting of a man inside his Phoenix home, authorities said.
23 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Gila County Sheriff's Office)...
KTAR.com

19-year-old son arrested in double-homicide of parents in northern Arizona

The son of a northern Arizona couple was arrested last week in connection to their murder last October, authorities said. 
23 hours ago
Pebble Beach Recreation Site. (Facebook Photo/Damon Hanson)...
KTAR.com

81-year-old man dies after falling off kayak in Salt River in Mesa

The body of an 81-year-old kayaker was pulled out of the Salt River in Mesa over the weekend, authorities said. 
23 hours ago
In this aerial photo, a bathtub ring of light minerals show the high water mark on the shore of Lak...
Tom Kuebel

Phoenix Water Services exploring water usage rate changes, excise tax

Changes to water usage rates and a Stormwater Excise Tax in Phoenix will be presented to the community in a series of public meetings.
23 hours ago
From left: Andy Grammer, Chris Lane and Walk the Moon (Facebook Photos)...
KTAR.com

Andy Grammer, Chris Lane and Walk the Moon to help launch Surprise music fest

Country music stars Andy Grammer and Chris Lane and alt-pop band Walk the Moon highlight the inaugural Bases and Brews Music Fest in the West Valley this weekend.
23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Tourists visiting Havasu Falls in Grand Canyon forced out by flooding