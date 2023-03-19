Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

81-year-old man dies after falling off kayak in Salt River in Mesa

Mar 19, 2023, 10:00 AM
Pebble Beach Recreation Site. (Facebook Photo/Damon Hanson)...
Pebble Beach Recreation Site. (Facebook Photo/Damon Hanson)
(Facebook Photo/Damon Hanson)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — The body of an 81-year-old kayaker was pulled out of the Salt River in Mesa over the weekend, authorities said.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies responded to a possible drowning around noon at the Pebble Beach Recreation Site off of Bush Highway, according to a press release.

The 911 caller told authorities the man, whose name has not been released, had fallen off his kayak and did not resurface.

RELATED STORIES

He was pulled out of the water by other kayakers who began administering first aid, until Lake Patrol Deputies took over first aid when they arrived on scene, authorities said.

The man was pronounced dead at the site by medical personnel, MCSO said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information was available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

In this aerial photo, a bathtub ring of light minerals show the high water mark on the shore of Lak...
Tom Kuebel

Phoenix Water Services exploring water usage rate changes, excise tax

Changes to water usage rates and a Stormwater Excise Tax in Phoenix will be presented to the community in a series of public meetings.
13 hours ago
From left: Andy Grammer, Chris Lane and Walk the Moon (Facebook Photos)...
KTAR.com

Andy Grammer, Chris Lane and Walk the Moon to help launch Surprise music fest

Country music stars Andy Grammer and Chris Lane and alt-pop band Walk the Moon highlight the inaugural Bases and Brews Music Fest in the West Valley this weekend.
13 hours ago
(Twitter Photo/@nikolamotor)...
KTAR.com

Phoenix-based Nikola to complete battery manufacturing relocation to Arizona next month

Nikola Corporation is completing its battery manufacturing relocation from California to Arizona this spring. 
2 days ago
(Photo by David Inderlied/Getty Images)...
KTAR.com

Man sentenced over 5 years in prison for human smuggling stash house in Phoenix

A man was sentenced to over five years in prison on Friday for operating a human smuggling stash house in Phoenix.
2 days ago
(Facebook Photo/City of San Luis, Arizona)...
Associated Press

San Luis authorities receive complaints about 911 calls going across border

Authorities in San Luis say they are receiving more complaints about 911 calls mistakenly going across the border.
2 days ago
(Twitter Photo/ADOT)...
KTAR.com

Westbound US 60 lanes reopen in Mesa following collision

The westbound lanes of U.S. 60 reopened in Mesa on Saturday afternoon after a crash at Mesa Drive, traffic officials said.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
81-year-old man dies after falling off kayak in Salt River in Mesa