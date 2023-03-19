81-year-old man dies after falling off kayak in Salt River in Mesa

PHOENIX — The body of an 81-year-old kayaker was pulled out of the Salt River in Mesa over the weekend, authorities said.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies responded to a possible drowning around noon at the Pebble Beach Recreation Site off of Bush Highway, according to a press release.

The 911 caller told authorities the man, whose name has not been released, had fallen off his kayak and did not resurface.

He was pulled out of the water by other kayakers who began administering first aid, until Lake Patrol Deputies took over first aid when they arrived on scene, authorities said.

The man was pronounced dead at the site by medical personnel, MCSO said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information was available.

