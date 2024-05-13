PHOENIX — From an incredibly rarely seen northern lights over Arizona to a jaguar receiving a unique name, here are some of the biggest news stories in the Valley over the weekend.

Did you stay up late Friday night to catch the rare occasion of northern lights seen from Arizona? If not, you may have more chances over the weekend.

The rare sight was due to an extreme (G5) geomagnetic storm caused by sunspot region 3664, which is 17 times the diameter of the earth, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

“It’s an interesting event because you learn about how Earth’s magnetic field changes and twists under extreme conditions,” Assistant Professor Katrina Bossert from ASU’s School of Earth and Space Exploration told KTAR News.

Northbound Interstate 17 was temporarily closed in Anthem on Friday morning because of a police situation, authorities said.

The freeway was closed at Anthem Way north of Phoenix at about 9:20 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The freeway reopened around 10 a.m., ADOT said.

The closure was due to a minor threatening to jump from the overpass, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

With great expansion comes great responsibility. That’s why executives behind three upcoming Slim Chickens restaurants in Arizona plan to hire around 500 employees in the next few months.

Leaders want to fill all management positions for two new locations that will open in Phoenix and Glendale, respectively. They’re looking to hire general managers, shift leaders and more.

Arizonans looking for a job with Slim Chickens can apply online.

Another location will open in Yuma later this year, but its website doesn’t have any open positions for that restaurant.

Arizona State University has placed the chief of its campus police department on leave while it investigates complaints about his behavior during recent pro-Palestinian protests at the Tempe school.

“ASU Police Chief Michael Thompson has been placed on paid administrative leave, per university policy, pending a review of complaints filed related to his actions on April 26-27, 2024. Assistant Chief John Thompson has been named acting chief,” an ASU spokesperson said in a statement to KTAR News 92.3 FM.

The most recent wild jaguar spotted entering into Arizona from Mexico was recently named by members of the Tohono O’odham Nation.

Students, elders and tribal members voted to name the jaguar O:ṣhad Ñu:kudam (pronounced OH-shahd NOO-KOO-dum), which means “Jaguar Protector” in the O’odham language.

“As a Tohono O’odham student, I am honored to vote alongside my community for an O’odham name for the newest wild jaguar here in our traditional lands,” Cedric Lewis, a 12th grade student at Tohono O’odham High School, said in a press release.

