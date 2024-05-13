Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from May 10-12

May 12, 2024, 6:00 PM

(Mandy Mateos/Facebook photo)...

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — From an incredibly rarely seen northern lights over Arizona to a jaguar receiving a unique name, here are some of the biggest news stories in the Valley over the weekend.

Rare northern lights seen across Arizona’s night sky due to extreme geomagnetic storm

Did you stay up late Friday night to catch the rare occasion of northern lights seen from Arizona? If not, you may have more chances over the weekend.

The rare sight was due to an extreme (G5) geomagnetic storm caused by sunspot region 3664, which is 17 times the diameter of the earth, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

“It’s an interesting event because you learn about how Earth’s magnetic field changes and twists under extreme conditions,” Assistant Professor Katrina Bossert from ASU’s School of Earth and Space Exploration told KTAR News. 

Northbound Interstate 17 reopened in Anthem following police situation

Northbound Interstate 17 was temporarily closed in Anthem on Friday morning because of a police situation, authorities said.

The freeway was closed at Anthem Way north of Phoenix at about 9:20 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The freeway reopened around 10 a.m., ADOT said.

The closure was due to a minor threatening to jump from the overpass, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Don’t chicken out: Slim Chickens needs to fill 500 jobs to staff its new Arizona restaurants

With great expansion comes great responsibility. That’s why executives behind three upcoming Slim Chickens restaurants in Arizona plan to hire around 500 employees in the next few months.

Leaders want to fill all management positions for two new locations that will open in Phoenix and Glendale, respectively. They’re looking to hire general managers, shift leaders and more.

Arizonans looking for a job with Slim Chickens can apply online.

Another location will open in Yuma later this year, but its website doesn’t have any open positions for that restaurant.

ASU police chief placed on leave while school investigates pro-Palestinian protests

Arizona State University has placed the chief of its campus police department on leave while it investigates complaints about his behavior during recent pro-Palestinian protests at the Tempe school.

“ASU Police Chief Michael Thompson has been placed on paid administrative leave, per university policy, pending a review of complaints filed related to his actions on April 26-27, 2024. Assistant Chief John Thompson has been named acting chief,” an ASU spokesperson said in a statement to KTAR News 92.3 FM.

Newest Arizona jaguar named by members of Tohono O’odham Nation

The most recent wild jaguar spotted entering into Arizona from Mexico was recently named by members of the Tohono O’odham Nation.

Students, elders and tribal members voted to name the jaguar O:ṣhad Ñu:kudam (pronounced OH-shahd NOO-KOO-dum), which means “Jaguar Protector” in the O’odham language.

“As a Tohono O’odham student, I am honored to vote alongside my community for an O’odham name for the newest wild jaguar here in our traditional lands,” Cedric Lewis, a 12th grade student at Tohono O’odham High School, said in a press release.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A file photo of Interstate 15 in Arizona. (ADOT photo)...

KTAR.com

Public hearing set for ADOT’s $7.9B 5-year construction plan

The Arizona Department of Transportation will be hosting a public hearing on its five-year construction program.

1 hour ago

State route 51 closed...

KTAR.com

State Route 51 northbound closed in Phoenix due to crash

The northbound lanes of State Route 51 are closed near the Phoenix Mountain Preserve, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

2 hours ago

(City of Chandler Photo)...

KTAR.com

Chandler Parks & Recreation Division becomes Certified Autism Center

The City of Chandler Parks & Recreation Division was awarded designation as a Certified Autism Center from the IBCCES.

5 hours ago

Glendale announced next phase in development of Heroes Regional Park and will celebrate the news wi...

Bailey Leasure

New development coming to Glendale’s Heroes Regional Park

Glendale announced next phase in development of Heroes Regional Park and will celebrate the news with an event at the park on May 17.

7 hours ago

The city of Gilbert is considering adding fees for electrical vehicle charging stations. (City of G...

KTAR.com

Gilbert considers new fees for electric vehicle charging stations that have been free

The city of Gilbert is considering adding new fees for electrical vehicle charging stations that have previously been free.

9 hours ago

The City of Mesa is launching a survey as part of its Community Road Safety Action Plan to improve ...

Bailey Leasure

Mesa launching survey as part of its plan to improve road safety

The city of Mesa is launching a survey as part of its Community Road Safety Action Plan to improve road safety.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from May 10-12