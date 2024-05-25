Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man riding motorized scooter dead after being hit by vehicle in downtown Phoenix

May 25, 2024, 1:27 PM

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A local man riding a motorized scooter died on Friday evening after he was struck by a vehicle in downtown Phoenix.

Officers responded to the crash near 12th Avenue and Washington Street around 8:20 p.m. on Friday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found 60-year-old Edwin Rodriguez suffering from serious injuries.

Rodriguez then was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The woman driving the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash and talked to detectives, according to authorities.

No other information was made available and the investigation remains ongoing.

