ARIZONA NEWS

Bartlett Lake recreational areas north of Fountain Hills evacuated for Riverside Fire

Jun 16, 2024, 2:52 PM | Updated: 5:01 pm

Firefighting crews are battling the Riverside Fire north of Fountain Hills. (Tonto National Forest ...

Firefighting crews are battling the Riverside Fire north of Fountain Hills. (Tonto National Forest photo)

(Tonto National Forest photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The recreational areas near Bartlett Lake have been evacuated as firefighters battle the Riverside Fire north of Fountain Hills, officials said Sunday.

Additionally, Bartlett Dam Road was closed at Service Road 205.

Firefighters from the Cave Creek Ranger District are on the scene, assisted by three hotshot crews, four new super scoopers, eight fire engines, two water tenders and two Type 1 helicopters.

The fire is 60 acres, as of 3 p.m. on Sunday. Two hours later, Tonto officials said the forward progress of the fire had been stopped.

Officials ask that residents refrain from using drones in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

