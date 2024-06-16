PHOENIX — The recreational areas near Bartlett Lake have been evacuated as firefighters battle the Riverside Fire north of Fountain Hills, officials said Sunday.

Additionally, Bartlett Dam Road was closed at Service Road 205.

Firefighters from the Cave Creek Ranger District are on the scene, assisted by three hotshot crews, four new super scoopers, eight fire engines, two water tenders and two Type 1 helicopters.

The fire is 60 acres, as of 3 p.m. on Sunday. Two hours later, Tonto officials said the forward progress of the fire had been stopped.

#RiversideFire Update:

The fire is currently 60 acres with multiple resources responding conducting fire suppression operations from the air and ground, including 3 hotshot crews, 2 type 1 helicopters, 4 super scoopers, 8 engines, 2 water tenders. #AZFire pic.twitter.com/Wlf0LvuZ3x — Tonto National Forest (@TontoForest) June 16, 2024

Officials ask that residents refrain from using drones in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

