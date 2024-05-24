Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix man accused of stealing from same retail store 31 times

May 24, 2024, 4:15 PM

Man indicted for organized retail theft, allegedly stole 31 times...

Christian Mayson Kaya, pictured above, is 22, authorities said. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — An Arizona man has been indicted for organized retail theft, according to a Friday announcement from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

Christian Mayson Kaya, 22, stole from the same retail store in west Phoenix at least once a month for over a year, prosecutors said.

He allegedly stole items on 31 separate occasions from February 2023 to April 2024.

Altogether, the goods he stole were worth more than $7,000, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said.

“Kaya would enter the store and use a backpack or handbasket to gather everything from clothing to luggage to hoverboards,” according to a news release. “He would then use the fire exits to leave the store.”

RELATED STORIES

Phoenix man indicted for organized retail theft accused of other crimes

He stole the goods with the intent to resell them for a profit, prosecutors said. Kaya was indicted on 31 counts of organized retail theft last week, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said.

Authorities arrested Kaya for organized retail theft on May 10, 2024, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

During the time of his arrest, Kaya allegedly had two active warrants for failing to appear to two separate sentencings. One was for a child abuse case and another was for a drug possession case, prosecutors said.

Maricopa County’s top prosecutor says these crimes hurt the whole Valley

County Attorney Rachel Mitchell has made fighting organized retail theft one of her top priorities. Her office even has a website listing recent cases.

“Every instance of organized retail crime creates a ripple effect that trickles down to the wallets of everyday people,” Mitchell said in the news release.

For example, stores may try to compensate for their losses by rising prices.

“I commend the work of the Phoenix Police investigators who successfully pieced together this case,” Mitchell added. “Together with law enforcement, we’ll ensure this crime has no place in Maricopa County.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Colorado River settlement center of new Navajo Nation push...

Associated Press

Tribes say their future is at stake as they push for Congress to consider Colorado River settlement

Navajo officials are celebrating the signing of legislation outlining a proposed Colorado River settlement that would ensure water rights.

54 minutes ago

The OFFSTREET Fesitval Arts & Crafts Show will return to Prescott, Ariz. for Memorial Day weekend. ...

Damon Allred

OFFSTREET Festival Arts & Crafts Show returns to Prescott for Memorial Day weekend

The OFFSTREET Festival Arts & Crafts Show is returning to Pine Ridge Marketplace in Prescott for a cultural showcase over the weekend.

3 hours ago

Two coyotes were euthanized following their capture in Scottsdale on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, after...

KTAR.com

2 coyotes euthanized after man walking his dog attacked in Scottsdale

Two coyotes were euthanized following their capture in Scottsdale on Wednesday after a man walking his dog was attacked.

5 hours ago

Wildcat Fire is 64% contained as of Friday...

Serena O'Sullivan

Firefighters gain more containment on Wildcat Fire burning north of Phoenix

The Wildcat Fire is 64% contained as of 12:30 p.m. on May 24, 2024, according to the Arizona Central West Zone. The fire started on Saturday.

6 hours ago

Speaker Ben Toma believes the Arizona House has the votes to pass the Secure the Border Act, which ...

KTAR.com

Speaker believes Arizona House has enough votes to pass Secure the Border Act, send to ballot

Speaker Ben Toma believes the Arizona House has the votes to pass the Secure the Border Act, which would send the controversial measure to the ballot in November.

6 hours ago

Two ordinances in Chandler could cut down on youth violence...

Serena O'Sullivan

Chandler City Council passes 2 new laws banning brass knuckles, unruly gatherings

Chandler residents who host unruly gatherings or give brass knuckles to minors may get a $2,500 fine due to two new ordinances.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Phoenix man accused of stealing from same retail store 31 times