Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Parking dispute leaves Phoenix man dead in overnight shooting

Jun 16, 2024, 5:37 PM | Updated: 5:38 pm

A man is dead after he was shot overnight in north phoenix....

A man is dead after he was shot overnight in north Phoenix. (Adobe Stock Photo)

(Adobe Stock Photo)

Aaron Schmidt's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — One man is dead after he was shot overnight in north Phoenix, authorities said on Sunday.

RELATED STORIES

Around 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of 35th Avenue and the Loop 101 for a call of a shooting. Information on the call indicated that the shooter was still onsite and that one person had been shot.

Alejandro Samplina, 32, was located in the parking lot and transported by Phoenix fire personnel to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers detained suspect Shannon Ritch, 53, and recovered a firearm from his possession.

Preliminary investigation determined that Samplina got into a dispute with Ritch over a parking issue. During the argument, Samplina allegedly pulled a knife and chased Ritch around his vehicle.

While he was being pursued by Samplina, Ritch was able to retrieve his handgun from the open door of his vehicle and struck Samplina.

Ritch remained on scene and was interviewed by detectives, providing a self-defense claim consistent with witnesses and surveillance video.

He was released at the conclusion of the investigation, Sgt. Mayra Reeson of Phoenix PD said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Stations are set up at an otherwise empty Maricopa County vote center. Maricopa County will operate...

Kevin Stone

Maricopa County reveals more than 220 vote center locations for July 30 primary election

Maricopa County revealed more than 220 vote center locations for the July 30 primary election. Here's how to find one near you.

14 minutes ago

Warning label on social media? Arizona experts respond to idea...

Serena O'Sullivan

How could a social media warning label impact Arizona children and teens?

The Surgeon General of the U.S. said on Monday he wants a warning label on social media apps because they hurt young people's mental health.

2 hours ago

Two men are seen with stand-up paddle boards at Tempe Town Lake in this file photo. A search was la...

KTAR.com

Body found during recovery operation at Tempe Town Lake

Dive teams on Tuesday morning reportedly recovered the body of a person who apparently drowned at Tempe Town Lake a day earlier.

3 hours ago

Vista of red rocks in Sedona. A Pennsylvania woman hiking with her husband and young daughters died...

KTAR.com

Pennsylvania mom hiking with family dies on Sedona trail

A Pennsylvania woman hiking with her husband and young daughters died on a trail in Sedona, authorities said Monday.

6 hours ago

A Phoenix man was indicted by a federal grand jury for illegal possession of a firearm under indict...

KTAR.com

20-year-old Phoenix man indicted for trafficking drugs, illegal firearm possession

A Phoenix man was indicted by a federal grand jury for illegal possessing a firearm under indictment and the intent to distribute fentanyl.

6 hours ago

A massive renovation of the Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale is complete after more than 18 mo...

KTAR.com

Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale completes renovation to 25-year-old facility

A massive renovation of the Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale is complete after more than 18 months of construction.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Parking dispute leaves Phoenix man dead in overnight shooting