PHOENIX — One man is dead after he was shot overnight in north Phoenix, authorities said on Sunday.

Around 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of 35th Avenue and the Loop 101 for a call of a shooting. Information on the call indicated that the shooter was still onsite and that one person had been shot.

Alejandro Samplina, 32, was located in the parking lot and transported by Phoenix fire personnel to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers detained suspect Shannon Ritch, 53, and recovered a firearm from his possession.

Preliminary investigation determined that Samplina got into a dispute with Ritch over a parking issue. During the argument, Samplina allegedly pulled a knife and chased Ritch around his vehicle.

While he was being pursued by Samplina, Ritch was able to retrieve his handgun from the open door of his vehicle and struck Samplina.

Ritch remained on scene and was interviewed by detectives, providing a self-defense claim consistent with witnesses and surveillance video.

He was released at the conclusion of the investigation, Sgt. Mayra Reeson of Phoenix PD said.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.