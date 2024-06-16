2-year-old girl found dead in Phoenix backyard pool

PHOENIX — Detectives are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl who was found in a backyard pool on Saturday in Phoenix, authorities said.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers and the fire department responded to a 911 call at the house near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

When officers and fire personnel arrived at the home, they found the child’s family giving CPR to the 2-year-old, identified as Celeste Molina.

The initial 911 caller indicated that the child had fallen into the pool.

She was transported to a nearby hospital but did not survive her injuries and was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation. Detectives currently believe that the incident was tragic and that there was no foul play involved, Sgt. Mayra Reeson of Phoenix PD said.

