Overnight Loop 101 closures near Tatum Boulevard to start Monday

PHOENIX — Both directions of the Loop 101 freeway in northeast Phoenix near Tatum Boulevard will be closed for three nights for utility work starting Monday, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The closures will run from Tatum Boulevard to 64th Street overnight from 9 p.m.-5 a.m. as APS performs its utility work Monday-Wednesday nights.

Westbound on-ramps at Hayden and Scottsdale roads as well as the northbound State Route 51 ramps to Loop 101 will also be closed.

ADOT suggests drivers utilize Cave Creek or Scottsdale roads as a detour, reminding them to plan for extra travel time.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.