Overnight Loop 101 closures near Tatum Boulevard to start Monday

Jun 16, 2024, 8:00 PM | Updated: Jun 17, 2024, 11:38 am

The Loop 101 freeway will be closed in both directions near Tatum Boulevard over three nights this ...

The Loop 101 freeway will be closed in both directions near Tatum Boulevard over three nights this week. (ADOT camera)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Both directions of the Loop 101 freeway in northeast Phoenix near Tatum Boulevard will be closed for three nights for utility work starting Monday, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The closures will run from Tatum Boulevard to 64th Street overnight from 9 p.m.-5 a.m. as APS performs its utility work Monday-Wednesday nights.

Westbound on-ramps at Hayden and Scottsdale roads as well as the northbound State Route 51 ramps to Loop 101 will also be closed.

ADOT suggests drivers utilize Cave Creek or Scottsdale roads as a detour, reminding them to plan for extra travel time.

