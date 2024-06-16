Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2-year-old boy found in west Phoenix jacuzzi dies

Jun 16, 2024, 1:43 PM | Updated: 2:31 pm

A 2-year-old boy died after he was found in a backyard jacuzzi Saturday. (Pixabay photo)

PHOENIX — Detectives are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who was found in a backyard jacuzzi on Saturday in west Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers and fire personnel arrived to the home near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road around 1:15 p.m., where they found the child’s family giving CPR to the 2-year-old, identified as Axiel Marquez.

Fire personnel took him to a hospital, but Marquez did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation. Detectives currently believe it was a tragic accident, as there is nothing indicating foul play, Sgt. Mayra Reeson of Phoenix PD said.

KTAR News and Fulton Homes want to remind you that two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water. To learn more about this campaign, visit the website.

