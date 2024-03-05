Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

ASU Gammage Broadway lineup for 2024-25 includes ‘Wicked,’ ‘Moulin Rouge’

Mar 5, 2024, 3:00 PM

Gammage and various musicals....

ASU Gammage announced its anticipated lineup for the 2024-25 Broadway season, featuring an array of productions ranging from timeless classics to contemporary hits. (ASU Gammage photos)

(ASU Gammage photos)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — ASU Gammage announced its anticipated lineup for the 2024-25 Broadway season, featuring an array of productions ranging from timeless classics to contemporary hits.

The upcoming season will take place at the Arizona State University theatre located on Apache Boulevard and Forest Avenue in Tempe from August to July.

“Wicked,” one of Tempe’s favorite shows, is returning for the season, along with “Moulin Rouge” and “Mrs. Doubtfire.”

RELATED STORIES

“Kimberly Akimbo,” the musical with the most Tony Awards in 2023, will also play out on stage.

“Girl From The North Country” kicks the season off on Aug. 20.

“This season is a spectacular mix of new hits, beautiful performances, Tempe premieres and the return of two of our all-time favorite shows,” Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, ASU vice president of cultural affairs and executive director of ASU Gammage, said in the release.

“The lineup has something for everyone. I can’t wait for audiences to experience this selection of Broadway’s brightest hits. To use the vernacular — it’s spectacular, spectacular!”

Season subscribers will have priority access to tickets for “Mamma Mia!,” which runs next year from May 27 to June 1.

Here is the schedule for the subscription shows:

Current season ticket holders can purchase subscriptions for the new season.

New season ticket sales will start at a date to be determined, but a waitlist is now open. Individual show sales will come later.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema speaks at a news conference after the Senate passed the Respect for Marria...

KTAR.com

Politicians react to Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to not run for reelection in US Senate

Politicians across the country reacted to Kyrsten Sinema's decision to not seek reelection for her seat in the U.S. Senate.

2 hours ago

Kyrsten Sinema announced she would not run for reelection in the U.S. Senate on March 5, 2024. (Pho...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema won’t seek reelection for US Senate seat

Arizona's Kyrsten Sinema announced Tuesday she will not run for reelection for U.S. Senate, clearing the way for a likely two-way race between Ruben Gallego and Kari Lake.

3 hours ago

Police say a woman assaulted at a Circle K gas station in February was "uninjured." (Buckeye Police...

KTAR.com

Woman assaulted in Buckeye gas station video ‘uninjured,’ police say

The woman who was assaulted at a Circle K in Buckeye in February is "uninjured" and the incident was related to domestic violence, authorities said Tuesday.

3 hours ago

Sun glaring over prison....

SuElen Rivera

Valley man sentenced to 170 years in prison for child sexual exploitation

A Valley man was recently sentenced to 170 years in prison for his role in possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

4 hours ago

Suspect on the floor after officer shoots him...

SuElen Rivera

Body camera footage shows moment leading up to fatal shooting of armed suspect in Phoenix

Newly released body camera footage shows the moments leading up to when an armed suspect was fatally shot by police in Phoenix last month.

6 hours ago

Arizona voters are keen on immigration and inflation as top issues, according to a new poll. (Photo...

KTAR.com

Poll shows immigration, inflation as top issues for most Arizona voters

As election season in Arizona nears, the state's voters are listing immigration and inflation as their top issues, according to a poll released Tuesday.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

ASU Gammage Broadway lineup for 2024-25 includes ‘Wicked,’ ‘Moulin Rouge’