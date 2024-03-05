PHOENIX — ASU Gammage announced its anticipated lineup for the 2024-25 Broadway season, featuring an array of productions ranging from timeless classics to contemporary hits.

The upcoming season will take place at the Arizona State University theatre located on Apache Boulevard and Forest Avenue in Tempe from August to July.

“Wicked,” one of Tempe’s favorite shows, is returning for the season, along with “Moulin Rouge” and “Mrs. Doubtfire.”

“Kimberly Akimbo,” the musical with the most Tony Awards in 2023, will also play out on stage.

“Girl From The North Country” kicks the season off on Aug. 20.

“This season is a spectacular mix of new hits, beautiful performances, Tempe premieres and the return of two of our all-time favorite shows,” Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, ASU vice president of cultural affairs and executive director of ASU Gammage, said in the release.

“The lineup has something for everyone. I can’t wait for audiences to experience this selection of Broadway’s brightest hits. To use the vernacular — it’s spectacular, spectacular!”

Season subscribers will have priority access to tickets for “Mamma Mia!,” which runs next year from May 27 to June 1.

Here is the schedule for the subscription shows:

Current season ticket holders can purchase subscriptions for the new season.

New season ticket sales will start at a date to be determined, but a waitlist is now open. Individual show sales will come later.

