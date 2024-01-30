Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport sets passenger record in 2023

Jan 30, 2024, 2:00 PM

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport had record traffic in 2023. (Sky Harbor Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Aided by a slew of special events, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport set a passenger record in 2023, officials announced Tuesday.

The airport saw 48.8 million travelers last year, surpassing the previous record of 46.3 million passengers in 2019. The mark was up 4.5 million passengers from 2022.

“The record-breaking number of passengers Phoenix Sky Harbor saw in 2023 is a testament to the efficiency of our airport and of the strong guest experience we offer travelers and businesses,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a press release.

“I’m so proud to see our state’s number one economic engine … shine, particularly on the fronts of innovation and customer service.”

What contributed to Phoenix Sky Harbor’s record year?

The Valley hosted the Super Bowl in February and Sky Harbor recorded a daily passenger record as a result. More than 200,000 traveled through the airport on Feb. 13, the day after the big game. The annual WM Phoenix Open, which brings thousands of people to town, was also held in the same week.

RELATED STORIES

Major League Baseball’s Spring Training had its first full season since 2019, aiding in tourism.

Additionally, the airport pointed to the Arizona Diamondbacks making their first World Series since 2001 for added travel numbers.

Updates such as autonomous vehicle pickups, new shops and restaurants in Terminal 4 and 21 new destinations contributed to the record year.

What’s next for Phoenix Sky Harbor?

The airport is set to invest more than $3 billion in projects to improve safety, capacity and efficiency over the next six years.

Projects include a new north-south taxiway designed to get aircraft to gates quicker, a new six-gate concourse at Terminal 3 and a post-security walkway between Terminals 3 and 4.

Sky Harbor recently introduced a nonstop flight between Phoenix and Paris on Air France starting in May.

