Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Gilbert Town Council approves police department’s request for $2.3 million to fix budget issues

May 7, 2024, 10:04 PM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Gilbert Town Council voted unanimously to give the town’s police department $2.3 million during a Tuesday meeting.

This additional funding is needed to help the department for the 2024 fiscal year, which ends in June, Soelberg told the Gilbert Town Council.

“We have exceeded our overtime that has been budgeted. We have not increased the cap of that overtime,” he said.

The department exceeded its allotted budget — and they knew they’d go over their budget four months ago, Soelberg said. However, they decided to hold off their request closer to the year’s end to have a more accurate accounting of the department’s expenditures.

Of the $2.3 million the department needs, $1.9 million will address personnel costs, Soelberg said.

Those costs mainly came from staffing issues and vacancies, he added.

“We are doing much better than other agencies in the Valley,” Soelberg added. “We’re roughly around a 4% vacancy rate between professional staff and sworn.”

Increased workload also plays a huge role in the need to pay those personnel costs, Soelberg added. The Gilbert Police Department has seen a spike in youth violence cases, many of which are reopened cases. Other cases involve crimes that took place years ago but have only recently been reported.

The request for a budget contingency reflects a trend that’s gone back a few years.

Last year, Gilbert PD needed $2.98 million to fix its budgeting issues, while the year before, it needed under $2 million, Soelberg said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

missing 81-year-old woman...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix

A Silver Alert was issued by the Arizona Department of Public Safety on Tuesday evening to help find a missing 81-year-old woman.

1 hour ago

Falling in Reverse making tour stop in Phoenix....

SuElen Rivera

Falling in Reverse to unleash ‘world domination’ during Phoenix tour stop this fall

Falling in Reverse, the rap metal group fronted by singer Ronnie Radke, is poised for world domination with their upcoming Phoenix tour.

6 hours ago

Pro-Palestine rally at Arizona State University on April 26, 2024. (Heidi Hommel photo/KTAR News)...

KTAR.com

ASU President Michael Crow pleased with university’s handling of pro-Palestine protest

Arizona State University President Michael Crow applauded how the school handled a pro-Palestine protest on campus nearly two weeks ago, praising the police response and overall nature of the demonstration.

7 hours ago

A fatal amount of fentanyl on the tip of a pencil....

SuElen Rivera

Maricopa County Attorney emphasizes that the fentanyl crisis in Arizona remains prevalent

Despite advancements in fentanyl education, Arizona still grapples with a significant issue, as noted by Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell on Fentanyl Awareness Day.

8 hours ago

Mugshot of Eduardo Ramirez-Galindo, who is accused of killing Andrea Casarrubias Romero, who was fo...

KTAR.com

Suspect in fatal stabbing in Phoenix arrested after turning self in at border

The suspect in a fatal weekend stabbing in Phoenix was arrested after he turned himself in at a southern Arizona border station.

11 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Gilbert Town Council approves police department’s request for $2.3 million to fix budget issues