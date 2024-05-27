Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Intersection of Yale Street and 36th Street closed in Phoenix after shooting

May 27, 2024, 1:47 PM

phoenix police...

Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday around 12:30 p.m. in the intersection of Yale Street and 36th Street, police said. (Phoenix PD File Photo)

(Phoenix PD File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday around 12:30 p.m. in the intersection of Yale Street and 36th Street, authorities said.

The intersection was closed as detectives started an investigation.

Police say that occupants in two different vehicles got into an altercation and shot at each other. Two adult males were struck and taken to the hospital.

One victim suffered life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. The other victim has injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Detectives are on scene speaking with witnesses, gathering information and trying to learn what led to the shooting.

Police are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

This is a developing story.

