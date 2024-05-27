PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday around 12:30 p.m. in the intersection of Yale Street and 36th Street, authorities said.

The intersection was closed as detectives started an investigation.

Police say that occupants in two different vehicles got into an altercation and shot at each other. Two adult males were struck and taken to the hospital.

One victim suffered life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. The other victim has injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Detectives are on scene speaking with witnesses, gathering information and trying to learn what led to the shooting.

Police are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

This is a developing story.

