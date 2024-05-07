Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect in fatal stabbing in Phoenix arrested after turning self in at border

May 7, 2024, 11:18 AM | Updated: 11:25 am

Mugshot of Eduardo Ramirez-Galindo, who is accused of killing Andrea Casarrubias Romero, who was found dead Sunday, May 5, 2024, at her home in Phoenix.

Eduardo Ramirez-Galindo is accused of killing Andrea Casarrubias Romero, who was found dead Sunday, May 5, 2024, at her home in Phoenix. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – The suspect in a fatal weekend stabbing in Phoenix was arrested after he turned himself in at a southern Arizona border station, authorities announced Tuesday.

Eduardo Ramirez-Galindo, 32, is accused of killing 24-year-old Andrea Casarrubias Romero, who was found dead Sunday morning at her home near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Ramirez-Galindo turned himself in to Customs and Border Patrol agents in Lukeville on Monday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police detectives later took Ramirez-Galindo into custody and brought him back to Phoenix.

“He was interviewed by detectives and made admissions regarding the death of victim Casarrubias Romero,” Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in a media advisory.

Ramirez-Galindo was booked into jail on one count of second-degree murder after the interview.

What happened on day police found victim of fatal stabbing?

Officers found Casarrubias Romero dead after responding to a welfare check call on the 2700 block of W. Devonshire Avenue.

The caller reported the presence of blood on the driveway leading to the tenant’s section of the house.

Officers went inside and found Casarrubias Romero with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds, police said.

Evidence and witness interviews indicated that the victim had been assaulted overnight.

The is an updated version of a story originally published May 6, 2024.

Suspect in fatal stabbing in Phoenix arrested after turning self in at border