United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona breaks ground on a $250,000 project

May 27, 2024, 4:00 PM

United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona (UCP) broke ground on a $250,000 project to expand services and opportunities for adults with special needs. (UCP Photo)

BY NICK BORGIA


PHOENIX — United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona (UCP) broke ground on a $250,000 project to expand services and opportunities for adults with special needs.

The Laura Dozer campus day treatment center, located in North Phoenix, is also receiving a new name: ArizonAbility Adult Day Program.

The outdoor renovations to the facility are funded by a quarter-million-dollar grant from the state of Arizona and Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System.

“This project exemplifies our dedication to empowering adults with special needs and is centered on our continuous focus on inclusivity and growth for our members,” UCP Vice President of Adult Program Operations Gail Stelling said in a news release.

What is United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona building?

The upcoming renovations will be the first major construction project the campus has undergone in 20 years. It includes installations of an adaptive basketball court, artificial turf and an accessible putting green.

Additions also include a greenhouse for a special needs gardening curriculum, wheelchair-accessible planters, misting system for climate control, an event space with canopy cover, adaptive exercise equipment, new landscaping and updated sidewalks.

“With meticulous planning spanning months, we are poised to transform the landscape of support services at UCP of Central Arizona with this enhancement,” Stelling said in the release. “The new space will enrich social engagement, promote health and wellness and create a more inclusive community, all of which align perfectly with our mission of living a life without limits.”

Groundbreaking for the ArizonAbility Adult Day Program expansion project took place on April 30. Construction will take place from June to September, according to the release.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 16.

“The timeline for the project is strategically aligned to coincide with National Adult Day Center Awareness Week,” the release said, which is Sept. 16-20.

With all of the scheduled additions and advancements, UCP of Central Arizona anticipates significant growth in the year ahead. According to the release, the program may go from 16 members to 36, along with going from five employees to 10.

“ArizonAbility is a vital resource for individuals with special needs and their families by providing enhanced programs focused on meaningful impact,” UCP CEO and President Kentay Garvin said in the release.

“Our goal with this project is to empower adults with special needs by prioritizing their voices and choices, as well as expanding opportunities for social engagement and relationship-building, promoting physical activity and nutrition through recreation and creating an environment that focuses on health and safety.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

