Arizona judge declares mistrial in case of rancher who shot migrant...

Arizona judge declares mistrial in the case of a rancher accused of fatally shooting a migrant
Apr 22, 2024, 5:19 PM
(Photos: Nati Harnik via AP, left, Mark Henle/The Arizona Republic via AP, right)
Apr 22, 2024, 5:19 PM
(Photos: Nati Harnik via AP, left, Mark Henle/The Arizona Republic via AP, right)
The federal government allocated almost $2 million to support Mesa water services, Rep. Greg Stanton announced during a Monday press event.
24 minutes ago
A five-year-old boy is in critical condition after a drowning incident in an apartment pool in Phoenix on Monday evening, authorities said.
1 hour ago
MiniDunes, a golf course in Maricopa's Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club, now has 15 poles with 88 LED light fixtures for nighttime games.
4 hours ago
The Biden administration gave Arizona a nice Earth Day present in the form of a $156.12 million grant from the Solar For All program.
5 hours ago
Inflation drove gas prices up to over $4 a gallon around Phoenix. Chris & Joe wonder if the hope of achieving the American dream has become impossible for some Arizonans. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News
5 hours ago
Internet retail giant Amazon announced plans to deploy its drone delivery service in metro Phoenix later this year.
8 hours ago
