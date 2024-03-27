Close
ARIZONA NEWS

ASU in Tempe to begin offering graduate degree in business AI this fall

Mar 27, 2024, 9:15 AM | Updated: 9:30 am

Man sits near ASU in Tempe...

Arizona State University announced Monday it will soon offer a graduate degree in business artificial intelligence. (Arizona State University Photo)

(Arizona State University Photo)

BY SUELEN RIVERA


PHOENIX — Arizona State University will soon offer a master’s degree in business artificial intelligence.

The new graduate program will welcome its first class at ASU’s W.P. Carey School of Business in Tempe this fall.

“There is no doubt that AI is quickly becoming a vital business skill,” Ohad Kadan, W.P. Carey dean, said in a Monday press release. “We are excited to meet the needs of students and employers through our new graduate degree program within our top-ranked information systems departments.”

Here’s what the AI ASU degree will offer

Upon completion of the program, students will have the ability to see how AI can promote business goals while they also get the chance to view diverse business models.

The program will also emphasize the importance of implementing mindful AI, keeping in mind ethics, welfare, privacy, trust and bias.

“Students will learn to understand and plan for the implications and possibilities enabled by artificial intelligence, in addition to the importance of governance, ethics and principled innovations,” Pei-yu Chen, chair of the department of information systems, said in the release.

This is how the university is already inclusive of AI

ASU has already established itself as an advocate for AI integration and inclusivity.

In January, the university announced it would begin collaborating with OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. This partnership is geared toward advancing student success, streamlining processes and discovering new avenues for research.

Further, the W.P. Carey School offers a continuing education certificate in artificial intelligence in business. Through this program, participants evaluate AI software intricacies, master the art of constructing intelligent systems, and gain insights into integrating these strategies into various business models.

ASU in Tempe to begin offering graduate degree in business AI this fall