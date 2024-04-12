Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes school cellphone ban, says it’s unnecessary

Apr 12, 2024, 1:00 PM

A girl posing with another girl and a boy holds a cellphone to take a selfie in what appears to be ...

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a proposed school cellphone ban. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a bill this week that sought to limit cellphone use by students at public schools across the state.

The proposed cellphone ban would have required district and charter schools to adopt policies that limit wireless device use to educational purposes or for emergencies.

House Bill 2793 also would have limited access to social media sites on school-provided internet.

“This legislation establishes an unnecessary mandate for an issue schools are already addressing,” Hobbs, a Democrat, said in her veto letter.

The Legislature passed the school cellphone ban bill, which was introduced by Rep. Beverly Pingerelli, without any votes from Democrats.

