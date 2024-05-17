PHOENIX — It’ll be a busy weekend of closures with six Valley freeways set to be shut down, according to transportation officials.

In north Phoenix, northbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Loop 303 to State Route 74 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement project.

Eastbound Loop 303 will be closed at I-17 outside of right turns to southbound I-17 during that time.

In the East Valley, the northbound Loop 101 Price Freeway will be closed from U.S. 60 to the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement project.

The northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Warner, Elliot and Guadalupe roads will be closed. The southbound Loop 202 ramp to eastbound U.S. 60 will also be closed during that time for bridge maintenance.

Just north of that closure, northbound State Route 143 will be closed from Broadway Road to Washington Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for paving.

In Tempe, eastbound U.S. 60 will be closed from Interstate 10 and Mill Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for sign work.

🚧 I-17 NB closed L-303 to SR 74.

🚧 L-101 NB closed US 60 to L-202.

🚧 US 60 EB closed I-10 to Mill Ave.

🚧 SR 143 NB closed Broadway to Washington.

🚧 L-202 SB closed Broadway to Southern.

🚧 I-10 Tunnel closed overnight EB (Fri) WB (Sat). Full details: https://t.co/5SJFJWIEyS pic.twitter.com/LVWgq8morz — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 17, 2024

In the southwest Valley, the southbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway will be closed from Broadway Road to Southern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for bridge work.

In Phoenix, eastbound I-10 will be closed from I-17 to State Route 51 from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday for scheduled tunnel maintenance.

Westbound I-10 will be closed I-17 to Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday for the same tunnel maintenance.

The southbound SR 51 ramp to westbound I-10 will be closed during that time.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.