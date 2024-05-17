PHOENIX — This week on the AZ Political Podcast, I get to do something fun that I haven’t done in a while: talk to my friend Jon Gabriel while he has a microphone in front of him.

Jon, a conservative writer and content creator, whose work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The New York Post and on CNN (among other places), is best known as @exjon on X. It’s where he regales his legion of fans with wit and wisdom.

A Valley resident since the age of six, Jon explains how he’s watched the Arizona Republican Party morph into a political machine that has him asking, “are Republicans even interested in winning elections?”

After that, we discuss Congressman David Schweikert‘s vulnerability in Arizona’s Congressional District 1 race; the upcoming presidential debates; and, randomly, what life is like on a nuclear submarine (although it’s not that random because Jon served on one in the Navy).

AZ Political Podcast is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

Follow @JimSharpe

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.