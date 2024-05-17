Close
Suspect in Phoenix homicide fatally shot by police

May 17, 2024, 6:30 AM | Updated: 6:31 am

A man accused in a Phoenix homicide was fatally shot by police....

PHOENIX — A suspect in a Phoenix homicide was fatally shot by police on Thursday, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at a residence near 35th and Northern avenues around 2:15 p.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Brandon Russell with at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

“Detectives responded and gathered information leading to the identification of the suspect involved in the homicide,” Sgt. Robert Scherer said in a press release.

Russell and a man were involved in an argument that resulted in the suspect fatally shooting him, police said.

Here’s what led up to the fatal shooting of the suspect

The suspect was tracked to an apartment complex near 25th Avenue and Cactus Road.

The man saw an officer in an unmarked vehicle and started firing in the direction of the vehicle, striking it multiple times, police said.

The officer exited his vehicle and shot the man, police said. The suspect ran for a short distance before he fell to the ground.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The suspect’s name was not yet released.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The area was shut down for an extended period of time while an investigation was conducted.

Investigations into both of the incidents are ongoing.

