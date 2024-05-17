Police apprehend man after overnight shooting in Glendale
May 17, 2024, 6:03 AM | Updated: 6:08 am
(Glendale Police Department Photo)
PHOENIX — A man was apprehend overnight after a shooting in Glendale on Thursday, authorities said.
Officers responded to numerous reports of shots fired and a large fight outside near Bethany Home Road and 75th Avenue just before midnight, the Glendale Police Department said.
When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Another man fled from officers but was apprehended, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
No additional information was available at this time.
