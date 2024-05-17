Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Police apprehend man after overnight shooting in Glendale

May 17, 2024, 6:03 AM | Updated: 6:08 am

A suspect was arrested after a shooting in Glendale on May 16, 2024. (Glendale Police Department Ph...

A suspect was arrested after a shooting in Glendale on May 16, 2024. (Glendale Police Department Photo)

(Glendale Police Department Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man was apprehend overnight after a shooting in Glendale on Thursday, authorities said.

Officers responded to numerous reports of shots fired and a large fight outside near Bethany Home Road and 75th Avenue just before midnight, the Glendale Police Department said.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another man fled from officers but was apprehended, police said.

RELATED STORIES

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was available at this time.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

John Eastman sits in Fulton Superior Court in Atlanta during a hearing on January 19, 2023 in Atlan...

Associated Press

John Eastman pleads not guilty on charges connected to Arizona fake electors case

Attorney John Eastman pleaded not guilty on Friday to conspiracy, fraud and forgery charges for his role in the effort to overturn Donald Trump’s loss in Arizona in 2020.

7 minutes ago

Six Valley freeways will have closures this weekend. (ADOT Photo)...

KTAR.com

6 metro Phoenix freeways to have closures this weekend

It'll be a busy weekend of closures with five Valley freeways set to be shut down, according to transportation officials. 

1 hour ago

A man accused in a Phoenix homicide was fatally shot by police....

KTAR.com

Suspect in Phoenix homicide fatally shot by police

The suspect in a Phoenix homicide was fatally shot by police on Thursday, authorities said. His name wasn't yet released.

3 hours ago

Memorial Day weekend safety tips to follow when in water...

Balin Overstolz McNair

Maricopa County leaders, agencies come together to reduce lake drownings

Since many Arizonans will visit Lake Pleasant soon, authorities shared several Memorial Day weekend safety tips to follow when near water.

5 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

Jim Sharpe

AZ Political Podcast: Jon Gabriel on state of Arizona Republican Party, upcoming races

Conservative writer and content creator Jon Gabriel discusses the state of the Arizona Republican Party on this week's AZ Political Podcast.

5 hours ago

Arizona Congressional District 1 Democratic primary debate recap...

Serena O'Sullivan

What do the Democrats running for Arizona CD-1 think of immigration, economy?

Did you miss the Arizona Congressional District 1 Democratic primary debate debate on May 15? This informative recap has important details.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Police apprehend man after overnight shooting in Glendale