Woman accused of murder, arson after 2 killed in Phoenix fire

May 3, 2024, 2:20 PM

44-year-old Katisha Smith was arrested and accused of arson and murder. (MCSO mugshot and Phoenix FD file photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A woman was arrested on murder and arson charges after two people were found dead in the aftermath of a fire in Phoenix last weekend, authorities said.

The fire occurred at a business complex near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road on Saturday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

As arson and homicide detectives processed the scene, detectives located two dead bodies. No information about the victims was released.

Investigators also located video surveillance showing a person throwing an incinerator device at the property and later found video surveillance of a person throwing an incinerator device toward a gas station, both coming from the same SUV, authorities said.

Investigators identified 44-year-old Katisha Smith as a suspect. She was arrested Thursday for arson of an occupied structure and first-degree murder during a crime, MCSO said. She also faces drug charges.

The investigation remains active.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

