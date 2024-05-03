Close
Drone locates injured hiker in Phoenix mountain rescue

May 3, 2024, 3:30 PM

A drone was able to quickly locate an injured hiker and relay coordinates to the Phoenix Fire Department rescue team members. (Phoenix Fire Department photo)

BY NICK BORGIA


PHOENIX — A Phoenix Fire Department drone located an injured hiker on Friday morning, officials said.

Just after 9:30 a.m., PFD was dispatched to the Dreamy Draw Trail near 24th Street and Northern Avenue for reports of an injured hiker.

PFD’s Drone One was able to quickly locate the hiker and relay coordinates to the technical rescue team members ascending the tail, according to the department. With that information, the rescuers quickly made contact with the injured hiker.

The rescue team assisted the hiker down the trail to the base parking lot. The patient was treated and transported to the hospital in stable condition for further evaluation.

All firefighters made it safely off of the mountain. No other injuries were reported.

