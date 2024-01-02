Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Lottery player hits $6.1M jackpot in The Pick drawing on New Year’s Day

Jan 2, 2024, 2:00 PM

A person buys a The Pick Arizona Lottery game from an electronic kiosk machine...

A ticket for Arizona's The Pick lottery game sold in Goodyear won the $6.1 million jackpot on Jan. 1, 2024. (Arizona Lottery Photo)

(Arizona Lottery Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — One lucky Arizona Lottery player started 2024 with a bang by winning a $6.1 million jackpot on New Year’s Day.

A ticket for The Pick game purchased at the Safeway at Indian School and Litchfield roads in Goodyear matched all six numbers in Monday night’s drawing to win the big prize. The winning numbers were 1, 9, 16, 22, 28 and 42.

Drawings for The Pick are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Each entry costs $1.

The odds of hitting the jackpot, which resets to $1 million after a win, are 1 in 7,059,052.

Did Arizona have any luck in big Powerball drawing?

Three other Arizona Lottery players are starting the year with an extra $50,000 after nearly hitting the $842 million jackpot in Monday’s Powerball drawing.

RELATED STORIES

They each matched four of the five white balls drawn — 12, 21, 42, 44 and 49 — plus the red Powerball of 1.

Here’s where those players bought their tickets:

  • Safeway at 67th Avenue and Beardsley Road in Glendale.
  • Circle K at Wickenburg Way and Tenger Street in Wickenburg.
  • Last Stop Travel Center at 20331 N. U.S. 93 in White Hills.

As with all Arizona Lottery games, winners have to claim their prizes within 180 days of the drawing.

Did anybody win the $842 million Powerball jackpot?

One Powerball ticket sold in Michigan matched all the numbers to claim the 10th-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. Cash value for the big payout is $425.2 million.

It was the first jackpot win on New Year’s Day in the history of Powerball, which started in 1992.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night. Each entry costs $2.

