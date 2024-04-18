Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Powerball ticket worth $1 million purchased at Phoenix gas station

Apr 18, 2024, 11:04 AM | Updated: 11:04 am

Stock photo of stacks of bills. A Phoenix gas station sold a Powerball ticket that hit for $1 milli...

A Phoenix gas station sold a Powerball ticket that hit for $1 million in the Wednesday, April 17, 2024, drawing. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was purchased this week at a Phoenix gas station, the Arizona Lottery announced Thursday.

The lucky entry for Wednesday’s drawing came from the QuikTrip at 8233 N. Seventh St., north of Northern Avenue.

It matched all five white numbers drawn — 24, 29, 44, 47 and 54 — but missed the red Powerball of 2.

The prize must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

The jackpot for the next Powerball drawing on Saturday grew to an estimated $98 million.

19 players split another $1 million Powerball prize

Meanwhile, 19 players claimed a share of a $1 million prize from the April 6 Powerball game.

RELATED STORIES

That ticket was purchased at the QuickTrip at 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Each of the winners received a pre-tax payout of $52,631.58.

“The best part was when we were passing out all the checks. They were all so happy, hugging each other, and some even crying. It was very special and fun to witness,” the Arizona Lottery customer service team said in a press release.

How often are Powerball drawings?

Powerball tickets are available for $2 per entry at over 3,000 Arizona Lottery retail locations throughout the state. Drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights.

The game is sanctioned in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

