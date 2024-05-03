PHOENIX — Disruptions won’t be tolerated at Arizona State University’s spring 2024 graduation ceremonies, the school said.

“Individuals who engage in inappropriate or disruptive behavior will be removed from events and venues. This has been the message for decades of graduations at ASU,” Veronica Sanchez, the school’s director of media relations, said in a video distributed to local media outlets.

More than 42,000 guests are expected to attend ASU’s two main commencement ceremonies in Tempe on Monday: graduate students at Desert Financial Arena at 9 a.m. and undergraduate students at Mountain America Stadium (formerly Sun Devil Stadium) at 7:30 p.m.

In addition, individual colleges are holding convocations at various times and locations Saturday and throughout next week.

What behavior isn’t allowed at ASU graduation ceremonies?

While there have been concerns about pro-Palestine campus protests across the nation potentially disrupting graduation events, ASU said its usual security policies will be enforced.

“Banners, flags and signs of any shape and size are not permitted inside of any commencement venue or event,” Sanchez said. “Students are expected to carry their robes through security checkpoints entering any ceremony facility. Gowns may be put on after clearing security. This is been standard practice for the past several years.”

In addition, all graduates, faculty and guests will go through security checkpoints with bag checks as they enter the venues.

How large is Arizona State’s spring 2024 graduating class?

Many students who couldn’t properly celebrate their high school graduations during the COVID-19 pandemic four years ago will finally get the chance to walk next week.

More than 20,700 students are part of ASU’s spring 2024 graduating class, including about 9,500 Arizonans, the university said.

Nearly 14,000 of the graduates are campus immersion students, and about 6,700 earned degrees online.

The largest class is from the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering, with 4,800 graduates.

Elsewhere in the state, the University of Arizona is holding its main commencement ceremony in Tucson next Friday (May 10). Northern Arizona University has ceremonies set for May 10-11 in Flagstaff.

