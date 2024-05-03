Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona State University won’t tolerate disruptions at graduation ceremonies

May 3, 2024, 12:11 PM

An Arizona State University graduate raises her arms amid a sea of maroon robes during an undated g...

More than 42,000 guests are expected to attend Arizona State University's main spring 2024 commencement ceremonies. (Facebook File Photo/Arizona State University)

(Facebook File Photo/Arizona State University)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Disruptions won’t be tolerated at Arizona State University’s spring 2024 graduation ceremonies, the school said.

“Individuals who engage in inappropriate or disruptive behavior will be removed from events and venues. This has been the message for decades of graduations at ASU,” Veronica Sanchez, the school’s director of media relations, said in a video distributed to local media outlets.

More than 42,000 guests are expected to attend ASU’s two main commencement ceremonies in Tempe on Monday: graduate students at Desert Financial Arena at 9 a.m. and undergraduate students at Mountain America Stadium (formerly Sun Devil Stadium) at 7:30 p.m.

In addition, individual colleges are holding convocations at various times and locations Saturday and throughout next week.

RELATED STORIES

What behavior isn’t allowed at ASU graduation ceremonies?

While there have been concerns about pro-Palestine campus protests across the nation potentially disrupting graduation events, ASU said its usual security policies will be enforced.

“Banners, flags and signs of any shape and size are not permitted inside of any commencement venue or event,” Sanchez said. “Students are expected to carry their robes through security checkpoints entering any ceremony facility. Gowns may be put on after clearing security. This is been standard practice for the past several years.”

In addition, all graduates, faculty and guests will go through security checkpoints with bag checks as they enter the venues.

How large is Arizona State’s spring 2024 graduating class?

Many students who couldn’t properly celebrate their high school graduations during the COVID-19 pandemic four years ago will finally get the chance to walk next week.

More than 20,700 students are part of ASU’s spring 2024 graduating class, including about 9,500 Arizonans, the university said.

Nearly 14,000 of the graduates are campus immersion students, and about 6,700 earned degrees online.

The largest class is from the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering, with 4,800 graduates.

Elsewhere in the state, the University of Arizona is holding its main commencement ceremony in Tucson next Friday (May 10). Northern Arizona University has ceremonies set for May 10-11 in Flagstaff.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A dog named Bright Eyes was saved from a Phoenix mountain on April 24....

Kevin Stone

Injured dog named Bright Eyes rescued from a Phoenix mountainside

An injured dog was saved from a Phoenix mountain last week and taken to an Arizona Humane Society hospital for treatment.

2 hours ago

Over a dozen homes on the Navajo Nation now have electricity after Salt River Project crews helped ...

KTAR.com

SRP helps bring power to 17 remote homes on Navajo Nation

Over a dozen homes on the Navajo Nation now have electricity after Salt River Project crews helped connect them to power lines.

2 hours ago

Crews work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project, which continues to impact traffic on and arou...

Kevin Stone

Roadwork to close significant stretches of 2 metro Phoenix freeways this weekend

Roadwork will close two significant stretches of the metro Phoenix freeway system this weekend.

4 hours ago

AZ Political Podcast with Kimberly Yee....

Jim Sharpe

AZ Political Podcast: Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee talks making history, politics, money and more

In this episode of the AZ Political Podcast, Kimberly Yee talks with Jim Sharpe about how she made history as the state treasurer.

5 hours ago

A woman believed to be under the influence of drugs was arrested after a fatal crash with a motorcy...

KTAR.com

Woman who was allegedly impaired arrested after fatal crash with motorcyclist in Phoenix

A woman believed to be under the influence of drugs was arrested after a fatal crash with a motorcyclist in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said.

7 hours ago

North Rim...

Nick Borgia

North Rim of Grand Canyon set to reopen for 2024 season

The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, including Grand Canyon Lodge, will soon open for the 2024 season.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Arizona State University won’t tolerate disruptions at graduation ceremonies