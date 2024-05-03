Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

US 60/Grand Avenue closed temporarily after crash in West Valley suburb

May 3, 2024, 12:41 PM | Updated: 1:06 pm

Stock image of a road closed sign. US 60/Grand Avenue was closed in El Mirage, Arizona, after a cra...

US 60/Grand Avenue was closed in El Mirage, Arizona, after a crash Friday, May 3, 2024. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — US 60/Grand Avenue was closed temporarily in the West Valley after a midday crash Friday, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

The road was closed at milepost 146 near Thompson Ranch Road, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced around 12:30 p.m.

The initial closure was in both directions. Eastbound traffic resumed about a half-hour later, and the westbound lanes reopened a few minutes afterward.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

44-year-old Katisha Smith was arrested and accused of arson and murder. (MCSO mugshot and Phoenix F...

KTAR.com

Woman accused of murder, arson after 2 killed in Phoenix fire

A woman was arrested on murder and arson charges after two people were found dead in the aftermath of a fire in Phoenix last weekend.

13 minutes ago

An Arizona State University graduate raises her arms amid a sea of maroon robes during an undated g...

Kevin Stone

Arizona State University won’t tolerate disruptions at graduation ceremonies

Disruptions won't be tolerated at Arizona State University's spring 2024 graduation ceremonies, the school said.

2 hours ago

A dog named Bright Eyes was saved from a Phoenix mountain on April 24....

Kevin Stone

Injured dog named Bright Eyes rescued from a Phoenix mountainside

An injured dog was saved from a Phoenix mountain last week and taken to an Arizona Humane Society hospital for treatment.

4 hours ago

Over a dozen homes on the Navajo Nation now have electricity after Salt River Project crews helped ...

KTAR.com

SRP helps bring power to 17 remote homes on Navajo Nation

Over a dozen homes on the Navajo Nation now have electricity after Salt River Project crews helped connect them to power lines.

4 hours ago

Crews work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project, which continues to impact traffic on and arou...

Kevin Stone

Roadwork to close significant stretches of 2 metro Phoenix freeways this weekend

Roadwork will close two significant stretches of the metro Phoenix freeway system this weekend.

6 hours ago

AZ Political Podcast with Kimberly Yee....

Jim Sharpe

AZ Political Podcast: Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee talks making history, politics, money and more

In this episode of the AZ Political Podcast, Kimberly Yee talks with Jim Sharpe about how she made history as the state treasurer.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

US 60/Grand Avenue closed temporarily after crash in West Valley suburb