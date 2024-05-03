PHOENIX — US 60/Grand Avenue was closed temporarily in the West Valley after a midday crash Friday, authorities said.

The road was closed at milepost 146 near Thompson Ranch Road, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced around 12:30 p.m.

The initial closure was in both directions. Eastbound traffic resumed about a half-hour later, and the westbound lanes reopened a few minutes afterward.

