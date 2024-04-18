Close
Charli XCX, Troye Sivan to bring co-headlining tour to Phoenix in October

Apr 17, 2024, 6:00 PM

Troye Sivan and Charli XCX announced a Phoenix stop on their joint "Sweat" tour. (Photos provided by Stuart Winecoff and Harley Weir)

Troye Sivan and Charli XCX announced a Phoenix stop on their joint "Sweat" tour. (Photos provided by Stuart Winecoff and Harley Weir)

(Photos provided by Stuart Winecoff and Harley Weir)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — International musicians Charli XCX and Troye Sivan announced a Phoenix stop in October during their co-headlining “Sweat” tour.

The artists will perform at the Footprint Center on Oct. 13, with special guest Shygirl, as part of their 21-city tour.

Presales begin on April 25, and tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26.

It’ll be the first Valley performance in over five years for both of the musicians, according to setlist.fm.

Charli XCX & Troye Sivan: A dynamic duo bringing the heat to the Southwest

The duo have long been known in pop culture as supporters of each other’s work. They’ve partnered to release “1999” in 2018 and “2099” the following year.

Charli XCX has seen major success through featuring in collaborations such as Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy,” which held the No. 1 spot for seven weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100, and Icona Pop’s “I Love it.” Charli XCX’s most successful single was “Boom Clap,” which released as the first single from The Fault in Our Stars soundtrack.

Troye Sivan’s top-selling hit was “Youth” released in 2016, reaching No. 23 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

What else are Charli XCX and Troye Sivan up to?

RELATED STORIES

England’s Charli XCX and Australia’s Troye Sivan are currently preparing to begin their owns tours prior to their joint September-October endeavor.

Charli XCX will begin her global tour in May, visiting the U.K., Spain, Mexico, Brazil and some U.S. states through the end of June.

Troye Sivan will also tour May-June for performances in European countries, including Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, Ireland and Switzerland.

The co-headlining tour kicks off Sept. 14 in Detroit, Michigan, and wraps up Oct. 23 in Seattle, Washington.

