Forget Tomorrow World Tour brings Justin Timberlake to Phoenix...

PHOENIX — Pop star Justin Timberlake is bringing sexy back to Phoenix this spring for his “Forget Tomorrow World Tour.”

Timberlake will perform at Footprint Center on May 21 at 7:30 p.m. It will be his first Arizona show in five years.

Presales start Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2.

THE FORGET TOMORROW WORLD TOUR. Tickets on sale Friday 2/2. See you soon #TFTWTOUR https://t.co/7weSxBeZXI pic.twitter.com/Di94gTjFHV — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 26, 2024

What to expect from Justin Timberlake’s 2024 ‘Forget Tomorrow World Tour’

Timberlake announced the world tour during a TV appearance on the “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday.

He and Fallon talked about his upcoming solo album, “Everything I Thought I Was,” taking four years to produce.

Although the full album is set to come out on March 15, Timberlake released its first single, “Selfish” on Thursday.

Timberlake’s last Phoenix concert was in March 2019 as part of his “Man of the Woods” tour, according to setlist.fm.

