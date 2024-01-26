Forget Tomorrow World Tour brings Justin Timberlake to Phoenix...

Close
Pop star Justin Timberlake coming to Phoenix for 2024 ‘Forget Tomorrow World Tour’

Jan 26, 2024, 1:00 PM

Justin Timberlake will perform at Footprint Center on May 21, 2024. (File Photo: Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — Pop star Justin Timberlake is bringing sexy back to Phoenix this spring for his “Forget Tomorrow World Tour.”

Timberlake will perform at Footprint Center on May 21 at 7:30 p.m. It will be his first Arizona show in five years.

Presales start Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2.

What to expect from Justin Timberlake’s 2024 ‘Forget Tomorrow World Tour’

Timberlake announced the world tour during a TV appearance on the “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday.

He and Fallon talked about his upcoming solo album, “Everything I Thought I Was,” taking four years to produce.

Although the full album is set to come out on March 15, Timberlake released its first single, “Selfish” on Thursday.

Timberlake’s last Phoenix concert was in March 2019 as part of his “Man of the Woods” tour, according to setlist.fm.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

