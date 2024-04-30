PHOENIX – Part of the highway between metro Phoenix and Payson was closed Tuesday morning after a fatal crash, authorities said.

The crash occurred on northbound State Route 87 at milepost 215, about 15 miles north of Bush Highway, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

UPDATE: All lanes are blocked. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 30, 2024

A closure near the crash site was first announced just after 9 a.m. About two hours later, ADOT said the closing point had been moved all the way back to Bush Highway.

There was no estimated time for reopening.

No other details were immediately available.

Earlier Tuesday, SR 87 was closed temporarily near Hunt Highway south of Chandler after a truck hauling about 600 gallons of diesel fuel caught fire, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

