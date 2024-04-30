Close
Fatal crash closes northbound SR 87, the highway between metro Phoenix and Payson

Apr 30, 2024, 9:41 AM | Updated: 11:16 am

File photo of a road closed sign. State Route 87 was closed between metro Phoenix and Payson on Tue...

State Route 87 was closed between metro Phoenix and Payson on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, after a crash. (Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

PHOENIX – Part of the highway between metro Phoenix and Payson was closed Tuesday morning after a fatal crash, authorities said.

The crash occurred on northbound State Route 87 at milepost 215, about 15 miles north of Bush Highway, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A closure near the crash site was first announced just after 9 a.m. About two hours later, ADOT said the closing point had been moved all the way back to Bush Highway.

There was no estimated time for reopening.

No other details were immediately available.

Earlier Tuesday, SR 87 was closed temporarily near Hunt Highway south of Chandler after a truck hauling about 600 gallons of diesel fuel caught fire, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

