PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer was stabbed by a suspect at a gas station during an early morning trespassing call on Sunday, authorities said.

The officer responded to the call at the gas station near 17th Avenue and Bell Road around 1 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Employees wanted the suspect out of the store and the officer was escorting the man outside when the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed the officer, police said.

Gas station employees then fought with the suspect and subdued him until other officers arrived.

The officer who was stabbed was taken to a hospital with serious injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening and remains there.

The suspect, whose name has yet to be released, was taken to a hospital for issues unrelated to the assault. A gas station employee was treated for minor injuries.

The suspect will be charged with multiple felonies upon his release from the hospital, police said.

“I am so grateful that our officer injured last night is stable and recovering in the hospital,” Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan said in the release.

Phoenix officer second in a week to be assaulted

This is the second consecutive weekend a Phoenix police officer has been attacked and hospitalized.

Officer Harold Boswell was working off-duty at a business near Southern and 35th avenues on March 29 when three suspects allegedly committed an armed robbery.

One of the suspects shot Boswell multiple times when he approached the area after hearing about the robbery.

Boswell is recovering at home, but Sullivan expressed frustration over the incidents.

“I refuse to let this become the norm,” Sullivan said. “It is unacceptable and the community should be outraged.”

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.