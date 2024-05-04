Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Taco Chelo’s second location to open in Tempe on May 10

May 4, 2024, 1:00 PM

(Taco Chelo photos)...

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Taco Chelo, an established taquería in downtown Phoenix, plans to open a second location in Tempe next week.

The new restaurant is located at 521 S. College Ave., Suite 112, just west of Arizona State University, adjacent to Postino Annex and Snooze.

It will open for business on May 10 at 11 a.m.

According to its website, Taco Chelo “is a collaboration between chef Suny Santana, artist Gennaro Garcia and restaurateur Aaron Chamberlin.”

The Tempe location will have the same menu as the Phoenix restaurant (located at 501 E. Roosevelt St.), but the restaurant will look much different.

“This expansion is an incredible milestone for us and is a testament to the dedication from the entire team that’s made Taco Chelo a staple in downtown Phoenix,” Chamberlin said in a press release.

“I grew up in the East Valley, which makes bringing the restaurant to my old stomping grounds in Tempe even more special.”

Taco Chelo debuted in downtown Phoenix in 2018.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A stock image of a sign indicating a 40 mph speed limit....

KTAR.com

Tempe seeking public input on proposed speed limit changes

The City of Tempe is considering changing the speed limit on several of its roadways, including Mill Avenue.

2 hours ago

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

KTAR.com

Northbound Interstate 17 left lane closed north of State Route 69

The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 north of State Route 69 were closed on Saturday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

3 hours ago

(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)...

Associated Press

Arizona boosting efforts to protect people from extreme heat this summer

Arizona's new heat officer said Friday that he is working with local governments and nonprofit groups to open more cooling centers and ensure homes have working air conditioners this summer in a more unified effort to prevent another ghastly toll of heat-related deaths, which topped 900 statewide last year.

4 hours ago

Florence Kroulik...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled for 92-year-old woman in Phoenix

Authorities canceled a Silver Alert that was issued for a 92-year-old woman who went missing on Friday night.

6 hours ago

Nick Borgia

New Vistancia luxury apartments set to open in Peoria

Eagle Ridge Apartments are scheduled to open in June in Peoria. The complex will be the first luxury apartments in the Vistancia neighborhood.

6 hours ago

Scottsdale Mayor David D. Ortega wants to enact stricter regulations on nuisance parties. (@scottsd...

Damon Allred

Scottsdale City Council to consider stricter noise, disturbance provisions

The Scottsdale City Council will discuss three new ordinances on Monday being presented to mitigate disturbances caused by noisy gatherings.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Taco Chelo’s second location to open in Tempe on May 10