Taco Chelo’s second location to open in Tempe on May 10

PHOENIX — Taco Chelo, an established taquería in downtown Phoenix, plans to open a second location in Tempe next week.

The new restaurant is located at 521 S. College Ave., Suite 112, just west of Arizona State University, adjacent to Postino Annex and Snooze.

It will open for business on May 10 at 11 a.m.

According to its website, Taco Chelo “is a collaboration between chef Suny Santana, artist Gennaro Garcia and restaurateur Aaron Chamberlin.”

The Tempe location will have the same menu as the Phoenix restaurant (located at 501 E. Roosevelt St.), but the restaurant will look much different.

“This expansion is an incredible milestone for us and is a testament to the dedication from the entire team that’s made Taco Chelo a staple in downtown Phoenix,” Chamberlin said in a press release.

“I grew up in the East Valley, which makes bringing the restaurant to my old stomping grounds in Tempe even more special.”

Taco Chelo debuted in downtown Phoenix in 2018.

