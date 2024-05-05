Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Fire crews fighting 'Sugar Fire' in Tonto National Forest

May 4, 2024, 7:28 PM

PHOENIX — Fire crews are fighting a fire in Tonto National Forest, according to forest officials.

The ‘Sugar Fire’ is located along Forest Road 402 that leads near Sugarloaf Mountain, near mile marker 204 and has now burned over 240 acres.

The fire was first reported at 11:35 a.m. on Saturday and is now 30% contained.

Tonto National Forest officials are advising people to avoid the area as fire crews continue to fight in order to contain the fires.

Airborne assistance was utilized, and four engines, two Hotshot crews and one Type 3 helicopter continue to provide assistance in suppressing the fire, as of 6 p.m.

This comes on a day where the National Weather Service advised Arizona residents of 40-mph winds that will expand throughout the weekend.

Officials have not given the reason of how the ‘Sugar Fire’ started.

