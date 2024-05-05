Man dead, another hospitalized after car rolls over in neighborhood

PHOENIX — Police is investigating a fatal collision on Friday in Phoenix that left one man dead and another hospitalized, authorities said Saturday.

Around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, police were called to a neighborhood near 23rd Avenue and Roeser Road, where they found a car on its roof and off the road next to a wall.

Two men were on the ground next to the vehicle, including 38-year-old Terrell Guerra, who died at the scene. The second man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that medical personnel were able to stabilize.

Witnesses told police that a third man got out of the car after the collision and ran from the scene. He remains outstanding.

Guerra was driving the vehicle at a high speed before he lost control after the car hit a curb, witnesses told detectives. The car rolled over before colliding with a block wall.

The case remains active.

