ARIZONA NEWS

3 arrested after off-duty Phoenix police officer hospitalized by shooting

Apr 1, 2024, 9:05 PM | Updated: 9:16 pm

3 arrested after shooting of off-duty Phoenix police officer...

Police said three people have been arrested in connection to the shooting of an off-duty officer, pictured above. (Phoenix Police Department photos)

(Phoenix Police Department photos)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting of an off-duty Phoenix police officer, authorities announced on Monday night.

One adult and two juveniles were involved in the “ambush-style shooting” of the police officer, which took place on Friday night, Phoenix police said.

Authorities didn’t release any of the suspects’ names as of Monday night. However, they said the investigation remains “very active.”

Phoenix police said they will provide an update on the case on Tuesday.

The Phoenix PD also said round-the-clock work by detectives helped catch the suspects.

Additional support from various investigative and forensic teams also helped them catch the potential culprits, authorities said.

What happened to the off-duty Phoenix police officer?

The shooting took place on Friday at around 11:30 p.m. near 35th and Southern avenues, police said.

While working off-duty at a nearby business, the officer heard about a group of suspects trying to rob a vehicle, Phoenix police said.

He tried to approach the area, but at least one suspect began firing a handgun toward him, authorities said.

He suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital for injuries that weren’t life-threatening, Phoenix police said.

The off-duty Phoenix police offer didn’t fire his weapon and was released from the hospital on Monday afternoon.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

