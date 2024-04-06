Close
ARIZONA NEWS

1 man dies after shootout with another man in west Phoenix

Apr 6, 2024, 9:00 AM

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, file)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shootout between two men in west Phoenix that left one man dead and another hospitalized.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded to an area near 51st and Southern avenues around 6:30 a.m. on Friday to investigate reports of a shooting.

When the officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Later, police received another call about a vehicle that had struck a residence near 51st and Sunland avenues, just north of the shooting scene.

When police arrived at the residence, they found 47-year-old James Baines II inside the vehicle with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police determined the two events were related, and that the man who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, whom they did not identify, and Baines II were involved in a shootout near 51st and Southern avenues.

According to police, Baines II fled the area in his vehicle after the shootout.

The man in the shoot-out with Baines II told police his involvement in the shootout was based on self-defense.

Police released him from custody after interviewing him.

