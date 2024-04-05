Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Final Four traffic: What to know before driving around Phoenix area this weekend

Apr 5, 2024, 9:00 AM

Final Four traffic is expected to be heavy around State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with gam...

Final Four traffic is expected to be heavy around State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with games scheduled for April 6 and April 8, 2024. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Traffic will be heavy in the West Valley and downtown Phoenix this weekend with the Final Four in town, but there won’t be any construction-related detours in those areas to worry about.

Interstate 10 near downtown Phoenix will be congested with the Final Four Fan Fest running Friday to Monday at the Phoenix Convention Center plus March Madness Music Festival activities Friday through Sunday at Margaret T. Hance Park.

The westbound I-10 HOV exit ramp at Third Street will be closed from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday due to the festival, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

In the West Valley, Final Four traffic delays are expected on I-10 near the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway and on the Loop 101 near State Farm Stadium. The NCAA men’s basketball semifinals are set for Saturday afternoon and evening, and the finals tip off Monday night.

The Loop 101 off-ramps at Cardinals Way and Maryland Avenue in Glendale, just west of the stadium, will be closed from around 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday while fans are leaving the games.

Watch for freeway interchange closures in Tempe, north Phoenix

Meanwhile, there are a couple of weekend freeway interchange restrictions of note in other parts of the Valley, per ADOT.

The westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 in Tempe will be closed from from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for bridge work. The ramp from Broadway Road to westbound I-10 will be closed at the same time as part of the ongoing Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

In north Phoenix, the westbound Loop 101 Pima Freeway ramp to southbound State Route 51 will be off-limits for one night, from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday, for barrier wall repairs.

In addition, nearby 16th Street will be closed in both directions under Loop 101 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a freeway wall project.

All times are estimates and subject to change.

