Public safety, law enforcement officials promise Valley Final Four events will be secure

Apr 2, 2024, 4:25 AM | Updated: 6:14 am

Final Four events public safety April Glendale...

Public safety officials around the Valley say they're prioritizing safety during the various Final Four events around the Valley. (NCAA Men's Final Four photo/via Facebook)

(NCAA Men's Final Four photo/via Facebook)

Colton Krolak's Profile Picture

BY COLTON KROLAK


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The NCAA Men’s Final Four tournament is heading to Glendale this Saturday, and even those who don’t have tickets to the games can enjoy multiple Final Four events around the Valley.

Like many big events, safety is a big concern, but the Valley is no stranger to planning these large-scale fan gatherings. Local leaders are assuring residents that the events will be fun and safe.

In fact, public safety officials have been planning for this weekend for over a year, according to Jay Parry, the CEO of the Phoenix Local Organizing Committee.

“When we host major sporting events, there’s a high level of cooperation, coordination and commitment among public safety organizations at all levels,” Parry said during a Monday news conference in Glendale.

Final Four events will be safe, public safety leaders say

Fire, police and intelligence organizations are working in tandem to prioritize safety during this massive sporting event, Parry added. Various municipalities are also working together with tribal, state and federal agencies.

Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers promised out-of-town visitors they’d receive the best public safety services possible. He pointed to the city’s reputation as a successful host for three Super Bowls and a previous NCAA Final Four tournament.

Nothing will change for citizens who need emergency help, he added.

“When they need that police or firefighter to show up, they’ll be ready to do that. We’re not giving up on our citizens,” Weiers said. “We’re giving the same exact level of service that they’ve always gotten despite taking on these mega events.”

There will also be more officers around to keep the peace, FBI says

There will be a visible presence of public safety officials out and about during all the Final Four events, according to Jarod Brown, an FBI agent.

He said there will also be plainclothes officers who will be patrolling events to ensure sports lovers are safe.

“You go to do your day-to-day things, you won’t know that there’s people around making sure you’re safe,” Brown said. “You just want to go have a great time and do so safely.”

It’s important for people be on the lookout for anything suspicious, Brown added.

A Final Four Fan Fest, the March Madness Music Festival and the Final Four Tip-Off Tailgate all kick off this Friday. Purdue will play North Carolina State at State Farm Stadium on Saturday at 3:09 p.m., followed by Connecticut vs. Alabama at 5:49 p.m.

