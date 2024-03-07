PHOENIX — Zedd, the Jonas Brothers, Mumford & Sons and The Black Keys are all headlining the 2024 NCAA March Madness Music Festival in April.

The free festival will take place at Hance Park in downtown Phoenix.

Zedd, known for the Grammy Award-winning song “Clarity,” will be taking the stage with Reneé Rapp and Remi Wolf on Friday, April 5 from 4:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Rapp is famous for starring as Regina George in both the Broadway musical Mean Girls and the 2024 iteration that hit the big screen. Wolf appeared as a contestant on American Idol in 2014 and also opened for Lorde on the North American leg of her “Solar Power” tour.

What will March Madness Music Festival bring to Valley?

On the first night, AT&T customers will be able to skip the line and use the AT&T Fast Pass Lane by showing the AT&T icon on their phone.

The next night will feature the Jonas Brothers headlining from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Coke AI Studio will give Saturday attendees a fun opportunity while the Jonas Brothers play. Guests can form their own music groups and record their own track and music video in the studio.

Mumford & Sons, The Black Keys, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Leon Bridges will all perform Sunday evening from 2:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.

On Sunday, Capital One cardholders will be granted access to the Cardholder Priority Access Line, as well as access to the exclusive Cardholder Lounge.

Other things attendants should know

If you can’t make the show or if you’ll be out of town, Friday’s and Sunday’s performances will be livestreamed for fans on the NCAA website.

The last time the Final Four was in Arizona, The Chainsmokers, Aerosmith and Macklemore all took the March Madness Music Festival stage in 2017.

The 2024 men’s Final Four will be played on Saturday, April 6, in Glendale at State Farm Stadium. The national championship game will also take place at State Farm Stadium on Monday, April 8.

